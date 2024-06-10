Roffey Park Institute Announces 2024 Organisational Development Conference

Bringing Together Global Thought Leaders to Shape the Future of Organisational Development.

Roffey Park Institute, a leading international executive education and research organisation, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 Organisational Development Conference, set to take place on October 24th-25th, 2024. This two-day event will be held at the Roffey Park Institute’s state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of the Sussex countryside.

The conference will bring together a diverse group of thought leaders, industry experts, and fellow OD practitioners worldwide to explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in organisational development under this year’s umbrella theme of ‘Thinking Global, Acting Local’. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in interactive workshops, thought-provoking keynote sessions, and networking activities, all aimed at equipping them with the latest knowledge and insights needed to navigate the complexities of modern organisational structures.



As the centre of OD excellence, Roffey Park Institute has brought together an internationally dynamic group of experts to lead several keynote speaker sessions over the weekend, including Síle Walsh, Dr Rob Worrall, Jesse Segers, Ku’ulani Keohokalole, Emma Du Parq and the conference’s MC, Neil Mullarkey.

“Organisational development is critical to the success and sustainability of any business,” said Dr Arlene Egan, CEO of Roffey Park Institute. “Our 2024 conference is dedicated to advancing the field by providing a platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices. We are excited to welcome OD Professionals from across the globe to join us in this vital conversation.”

Roffey Park Institute has been a leader in organisational development and action learning for over 75 years and its annual OD Conference is one of the most prestigious events on the OD industry calendar. It brings together the global OD community and contributes to the continued research and development of OD. Furthermore, all conference fees go to our Research Fund, enabling us to explore external factors that impact the world of work.

Suzie Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Roffey Park Institute said:

“Bringing together a community of people wanting to make a positive impact and change to organisations and people within them is a true privilege, which is why I am so proud we are able to announce our second OD Conference. Following the overwhelming feedback from last year’s conference I am sure that our diverse range of speakers, along with a range of workshops and networking, will not disappoint this year. I look forward to meeting with those that can join us”