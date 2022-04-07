RUBY WAX OBE TO HEADLINE CUBO SUMMER CONFERENCE 2022

Facing the Future: Reconnection and Recovery’ is theme for this year’s CUBO (College and University Business Officers) Summer Conference 2022 and Ruby Wax OBE (actress, comedian, writer, television personality, and mental-health campaigner), has been announced as the Conference’s headline speaker.

Ruby, who was awarded her OBE for services to mental health, will be talking about mental health, a critical issue not only for students but also for staff working in campus and commercial services.

The Conference, which is aimed at directors, heads of service and managers working in campus and commercial services as well CUBO Corporate Partners and prospective partners, will take place at Lancaster University on Wednesday 13 July until Friday 15 July.

The CUBO Summer Conference is a unique event bringing together all commercial and campus services in one learning and networking event. The Conference supports strategic and operational planning, decision-making and career development through insights, thought leadership, case studies and access to an unrivalled peer network.

The Conference will begin with a welcome to Lancaster University by Professor Dame Sue Black, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Engagement at the university. There is also an impressive line-up of key speakers including: Kate Nicholls OBE and CEO of UK Hospitality speaking on The Road to Recovery; Darren Tse, Country Director, UK & Europe, Russell Partnership Collection talking about Mobilisation and Strategy for Major Events within the Sector and Sarah Mukherjee MBE speaking about Sustainability: From Global to Local.

There will also be a panel debate on affordability and student experience in accommodation with experts from CUBO, British Universities Finance Directors Group (BUFDG) and the HE sector, a campus tour and partner exhibitions, as well as a selection of workshops to choose from which will be a mix of case studies, insights and learning for commercial services professionals.

Over 30 suppliers and CUBO partners will be supporting the Conference with a compelling exhibition of products and services. Delegates will be able to visit and discuss their needs in between workshops and talks.

Commenting on the Conference, CUBO Conference Chair, Phil Scott, says:

“As we emerge from Covid, the time is right to reconnect and face the future: the digitalisation of all aspects of our lives, student demand for university and for a real campus experience, the recovery of hospitality, the mental health crisis, the cost of student accommodation and the big one: sustainability!

“This year we have introduced a new format for the Conference where we will finish on the Friday after breakfast but with the opportunity of joining a morning campus tour of Lancaster University.

“On the Thursday evening we will be announcing the winners of the 2022 CUBO Awards at a glittering Black Tie event where the CUBO Summer Conference delegates, business partners, shortlisted colleagues and special guests will come together for a fantastic celebration of outstanding achievements in commercial services.”

The Conference is open to CUBO members and non-members. For further details and to register your place at the conference, and take advantage of the Early Bird Rate, please visit https://www.cubo.ac.uk/page/2022Summerconf

Membership of CUBO is open to all FE institutions.

Published in