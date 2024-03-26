School’s music department hits the right note with a haul of awards

Six prestigious national prizes have added up to one of the most award-winning terms in recent history for a Shropshire school’s vibrant music department.

Wrekin College’s haul includes accolades for ensembles and individual musicians picked up at events across the country.

Most recently the school’s Jazz and Concert Bands celebrated a platinum award each at the National Concert Band Festival finals in Warwick.

The Jazz Band also gained an award for the best programme which included new, original big band pieces alongside big band classics such as ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’.

Earlier this month, the Jazz Band also attained first place and Best Programme Awards in the schools category of the Great North Big Band Jazz Festival. To top things off, sax player Toby Egerton was awarded the prize for being the outstanding soloist, with his stylish rendition of the classic song Skylark.

The string of successes comes in the same month as the school’s Chapel Choir was one of only six senior school choirs to reach the finals of the Barnardos Choral Competition 2024 held at Birmingham Symphony Hall.

Director of Music Simon Platford today praised every single pupil involved in all of the national events this term, adding their dedication and commitment to a busy and demanding rehearsal schedule had paid off.

“A great deal of hard work has gone into preparing for all these events and I am very proud of all of those involved,” he added.

“They have given their very best and thoroughly deserve their moment on the national stage. To come away with some highly coveted awards is wonderful and something to truly be celebrated. But I also hope these youngsters remember these experiences for a long time to come and feel proud that they have also brought a great deal of joy to audiences at these venues – something that was commented on at the National Concert Band Festival.”

Head at Wrekin College Mr Toby Spence, who was at the NCBF finals to cheer on the bands, also praised the pupils involved with musicians from every year group being part of at least one of the music department’s ensembles.

“I am very proud of all the young Wrekinians who have embraced these opportunities and worked so hard and given their absolute best to represent our community so superbly. The talent, teamwork and pure enjoyment on display at both Symphony Hall for the Barnardo’s competition and then at Warwick School for the NCBF finals was really something very special.

“It was also wonderful to see so many families turn out to support our bands and think they would have all agreed they were treated to a fantastic programme of music.”