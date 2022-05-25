SCL AWARDED OFSTED ‘GOOD’

SCL, through business divisions SCL Education and SCL Professional, announced today that they have achieved an Ofsted ‘Good’ after their first full Ofsted inspection.

Brad Rushton, CEO said “this is a truly fantastic achievement driven by the team at SCL who continue to elevate SCL’s quality of education to new heights every year. The report really highlights the quality, dedication and values of our staff who are focussed on delivering the best experience for all our learners.”

SCL are on a mission to set the standard for educational experience in the UK with their sports centred approach to learning. They have been on a journey over the last 4 years to take the quality of their education to new heights since becoming a direct government funded training provider, awarded their own ESFA contract in 2018.

Ofsted ‘Good’ with Outstanding behaviours and attitudes and Outstanding Adult Education

The Ofsted inspection rated SCL as ‘Good’ in all areas with two areas of outstanding: behaviours and attitudes and adult learning. SCL were found to deliver ‘exceptional support for learners’ alongside well-planned curriculum designed to challenge learners and create transferable skills. And most importantly, highlighted SCL’s focus on positive destinations ‘as a result of the skills they develop the majority of these learners move on to their chosen next steps’.

Leaders in the report were praised for ‘rightly prioritising high-quality teaching. They employ highly skilled and knowledgeable tutors.’

Inspectors found behaviours and attitudes to be outstanding: ‘learner’s benefit from an inclusive and industrious learning environment. Staff act as role models, engage positively with learners and apprentices, and have expectations of what they can achieve, and learners demonstrate high levels of respect and tolerance.’

A commitment to quality education

SCL have continued to focus on the importance of good leadership ethos and innovative learning, underpinned by the power of sport and a focus on what is most important, positive outcomes for learners. SCL’s investment in quality of education is evident through a dedicated quality team to train and develop staff, Maths and English specialists and dedicated careers support and advice through the introduction of progress coaches and a designated careers lead.

Kate Lou, Group Director of Quality has been leading SCL on their quality journey since 2019 and was SCL’s Ofsted nominee for the inspection.

Kate said: ‘This is an incredible result which truly showcases our focus on quality programmes! The hard work and dedication from the inspirational teams of people at SCL has created an innovative, caring and supportive learning environment that challenges our learners every day to unlock their full potential. I could not be prouder and feel more privileged to be part of this amazing team’



The report highlights SCL’s commitment to training with their own ongoing staff development strategy, saying that ‘managers support tutors well to develop their teaching and learning skills and knowledge through the ‘Licence-to’ programme, which enables staff to become better teachers and to progress in their careers.’

The report also commented that ‘learners and apprentices thrive and flourish as a result of the exceptional support they receive from staff. Staff at all levels are highly committed to supporting learners and apprentices to become independent and resilient’.

Stuart Allen, Group Operations Director explains: “we are focussed on providing life-shaping experiences for everyone who engages with SCL. It is a privilege every morning to get up and work with some of the most exceptional talent within the FE and skills sector who have led us on this journey to achieving Ofsted ‘Good’. Thank you for doing what you do for our learners, employers, and staff. Next step…..outstanding”

Enthusiastic apprentices and ‘Outstanding’ adult learning programmes

SCL has continued to invest and focus on their apprenticeship, traineeship and adult education provision over the years with Lyn Bolton leading them to ‘good’ in these areas. SCL works closely with employers to meet future workforce development needs and improve learners’ future employment prospects.

Special recognition was given to SCL’s adult learning programmes which was marked ‘Outstanding’ and Leaders were praised for ‘developing employability courses for adult learners that enable them to improve their future employment prospects.’



The report highlighted the positive impact SCL are having in the world of apprenticeships: ‘apprentices are enthusiastic and swiftly develop the skills and behaviours expected by their employers. They aspire to succeed in their apprenticeship, attain a distinction grade in their final assessment and make progress in their careers.’

Lyn Bolton, Director of Apprenticeships & Employability said ‘This is an amazing achievement which demonstrates the incredible experience and commitment our teams provide to their apprentices, learners and employers. A result that represents the hard work and exceptional support we provide enabling everyone to be the very best they can be. I am personally inspired and grateful to be part of this exciting journey.’

SCL Education and SCL Professional are just two divisions of a group of SCL organisations that sit under the SCL Education Group, all working together to deliver a positive impact. SCL Education, is a post-16 FE provider delivering industry recognised qualifications to over 3,500 learners a year and SCL Professional work with over 70 partners delivering apprenticeships, traineeships and adult education programmes nationwide.

