SERC Graduation Celebrates Student Success

Higher Education students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) joined with family and friends to celebrate their efforts and academic achievements at the College’s annual graduation ceremony at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday 8 September 2023.

Performing Arts Team Talk: Graduation guest speaker, SERC alumnus and television presenter of CBeebies, Gyasi Sheppy gives team talk to HND Performing Arts graduates (L – R) Matthew Weiniger (Bangor) Flynn Eve Morgan (Banbridge), Gyasi Sheppy, Ryan Gibson (Belfast) and Rowan Magee (Bangor).

The ceremony honoured one thousand one hundred (1100) full-time and part-time students. Headline sponsored by the Institute of Export and International Trade, it featured the presentation of certificates from Chair of the Governing Body, John Nugent and an address from guest speaker, SERC alumnus and television presenter of CBeebies, Gyasi Sheppy who completed Level 2 and Level 3 Performing Arts at the College.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC, said,

“Graduation marks an important day in the lives of the hundreds of Higher Education students who have completed their courses, the culmination of hard work, dedication, and determination – their success is well deserved. I encourage them to continue their education, to never stop learning and to strive to better themselves.

He added, “The achievement rate for our full-time Higher Education students in 2022/23 was 96%. This year also marks the first cohort of 13 students graduating from our new top-up degrees validated by The Open University (OU), the BSc (Hons) in Cloud Computing and the BSc (Hons) in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, with one student notably achieving a First Class Honours.

“In addition, 50% of our full-time students achieved higher grade profiles on their qualifications including Merits, Commendations, Distinctions, Second Class Upper Division and, two students from the Liverpool John Moores University BSc Business Management, also achieved First Class Honours.

“Indeed, our partnership with the OU brings new OU programmes to join the SERC portfolio of Higher Education courses including Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Foundation Degrees and degree-level courses in partnership with Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University.

“Overall, progression for our Higher Education students is highly impressive with 26% having confirmed they have obtained employment, and 64% confirmed that they have progressed to the next level of Higher Education.

Mr Webb concluded, “As well as having qualifications, students need to have much more in terms of skills and experience. This includes soft skills, such as communication, presentation and organisational skills which allow students to excel in studies, work and life – skills that our students gain at SERC. We place important value on project-based learning which gives students those opportunities to work together on real life scenarios, solving problems and developing entrepreneurial skills before they walk through the door.”

