Significance of Behaviour Based Safety Training in Workplace:

Safety is a term often used in the workplace, but it can be difficult to define. For example, is safety related to work-related injuries and illness? Or is it related to the well-being of employees? Safety at work can refer to factors such as creating a safe work environment, promoting safety awareness and training, and creating an injury and illness prevention plan. The concept of workplace safety is often linked to worker behaviour, which is called workplace behaviour-based safety (WBBS). WBBS refers to the management of workplace behaviour to protect the health and safety of workers. It is based on the behaviour of workers, so it is crucial to maintain a safe workplace for employees.

Workplace behaviour based safety is important as it protects employees. Being safe is a right that everyone should seek. Workplace behaviour-based safety means identifying unsafe work behaviours and then acting to change those behaviours. It means focusing on behaviours like unsafe driving, unsafe use of equipment, and unsafe storage of materials.

Changing behaviour can be very difficult. It is easier and safer to just change the job, equipment, materials, and procedures. But workplace behaviour-based safety is about changing safety culture and changing attitudes. Changing those attitudes is much more difficult, but it is also much safer.

How does behaviour based safety improve productivity?

Behaviour based safety, particularly safety in the workplace, helps workers to get more done in less time by promoting safety. If you work in a place where the safety conditions are not well defined, workers may tend to take shortcuts and get unsafe working conditions in place. This increases accidents and the cost to the organisation. An organisation that follows a safety based culture and follows all the guidelines reduces accidents, injuries and production losses due to accidents and cuts down on the cost of production and the time taken to do the task.

Where did behaviour based safety originate from?

Behaviour based safety, that is safety based on an improved understanding of human behaviour, is based on the belief that all people behave safely when safety is built into the workplace. Behaviour based safety originated from the field of psychology that is the scientific study of the behaviour of people.

Safety has to be considered to be an individual responsibility and the safety of individuals was considered to be the responsibility of each individual. Subsequently, the development of the belief that safety at work was a responsibility of all individuals within the workplace led to the development of safety based on behaviour and also to an understanding of the fact that if everyone behaved safely, the safety of the workforce would be sustained.

Behaviour based safety is important for the following reasons:

1. It enhances workers’ productivity and helps to ensure productivity is sustained for longer

2. It reduces accidents and prevents injuries

3. It reduces costs through prevention of injuries and accidents

4. It reduces production losses due to accidents or injury

5. It helps to achieve compliance in terms of Health and Safety at Work etc.



According to study, over 75,000 industrial accidents, 98 percent of them might be avoided or regulated within the realm of human capability. As a result, BBS has gained significance in the study of accident prevention and human behaviour control.

A behavior-based safety program looks at attitudes, beliefs, values, and behaviours and looks at how these affect the workplace. In a safe workplace, people understand the importance of working together to keep each other safe.

Behaviour based safety programs help employees understand how their behaviour can affect other people, work together to prevent and manage unsafe behaviour, and understand the consequences that unsafe behaviour has. They are important because unsafe actions result in unsafe behaviour, which leads to unsafe outcomes. These unsafe outcomes may also include organisational loss and injury, sickness, and deaths. So, a behaviour based safety program is very important, because unsafe behaviour in the workplace results in loss of life and financial losses.

