Silver for Birmingham Newman University in Teaching Excellence Framework

Birmingham Newman University has retained its Silver status in the latest Teaching Excellence Framework, which was published by the Office for Students this morning.

The TEF was introduced by the Government in 2017 to monitor and assess the quality of teaching in English universities. It ’ s aim is to ensure all students receive an excellent teaching experience that prepares them for the world of work while building a culture where teaching in higher education enjoys equal status with research.

Professor Jackie Dunne, Vice Chancellor at Birmingham Newman University, said:

“We are proud to have retained our silver TEF rating, which demonstrates that the student experience and student outcomes at Birmingham Newman University continues to be ‘very high quality.’

“This is particularly pleasing coming hot on the heels of the news that students have also voted the university number one in the country for full-time student satisfaction in the 2023 National Student Survey.

“As acknowledged by the TEF, it is crucial to recognise the essential role that very high-quality teaching plays in encouraging students to become original thinkers.

“We are proud of the fact our students are taught by the same academics who are actively working in their fields, ensuring they benefit from the latest insights and knowledge while also making their own contributions to our thriving academic community.”

The TEF report particularly highlighted staff professional development and academic practice, as well as student engagement as having ‘ outstanding ’ elements, while it also identified very high levels of student satisfaction at the university.

To find out more about degrees at Birmingham Newman University, visit www.newman.ac.uk or sign up to visit its Open Day on Saturday 7 October.

Published in