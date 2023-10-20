SIXTH FORM COLLEGES PAY OFFER ACCEPTED

The body representing teachers working in sixth form colleges has agreed to accept the pay offer for 2023/24.

The Staff Side of the National Joint Council for Sixth Form Colleges has today accepted the offer which represents a 6.5% pay rise for the majority of staff and an 8.44% increase for those on the lowest pay point.

Following a consultation with NASUWT members, 92% of those who responded stated they were in favour of accepting the pay offer.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“This pay award means that sixth form teachers will benefit from more money in their pockets at a time when they are struggling with increased costs for food and energy, rocketing rents and mortgages and persistent high inflation.

“While we welcome the commitment by the employer to set up a working party to examine our concerns about teacher workload and working time, we will be urging employers to make swift progress to address excessive workload and long working hours which continue to be identified as a key factor leading to teachers leaving the profession.

“We will be continuing our campaigning in all sixth form colleges to bring downward pressure on teachers’ workloads and working hours.”

