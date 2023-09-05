Spaces are running out on innovative Bristol tech scholarship

Applications have been extended until 30th September for the innovative Bristol tech scholarship from Access Creative College, Condense and LocalGlobe. This October, 8 young Bristol creatives will embark on the second round of the scholarship, learning to live stream events in virtual spaces.

Whilst a primary focus of the twelve week programme is building virtual venues in game engine Unity and Condense’ own, bespoke product Studio 5, scholars will also get to experience the company’s one of a kind live events rig, used to capture performances to use in virtual events.

Condense Rig

The combination of these two unique, exciting technologies, developed by Condense, allows creators to stream real-world performances live, across the world in real time, into 3D games and applications. Here’s how it works. And here’s how you can step into a game with Condense’ technology.

The tech industry has experienced exponential growth and development, especially in recent years, but ensuring diversity and fair representation in the present and future is incredibly important. The Condense scholarship has been created to help boost diversity within the industry whilst also filling skill gaps.

“Less than a tenth (8.5%) of senior leaders in UK tech are from ethnic minority groups, a sixth (16%) of IT professionals are female and a tenth (9%) of all IT specialists have a disability.” Prospects (2022)

Applications for the Condense scholarship are particularly encouraged from women and people from minority backgrounds, with successful scholars receiving an £1800 bursary to help cover costs while studying, college accreditation and a certificate, exposure to local employers and even a potential job at Condense at the end of the twelve weeks.

With the virtual live events industry expected to grow to a value of $1.02 trillion by 2031 (Allied Market Research, 2022), the skills that scholars will learn including Digital Graphics, 3D Modelling, Realtime VFX and more are a great foundation for future career success. Olivia from the first Condense scholarship cohort accepted an Account Manager position at Condense at the end of the course.

“Participating in the Condense Scholarship allowed me to broaden my horizons, learn some incredible new skills, and contributed to shaping my future. It has opened doors to endless possibilities for my career. The knowledge, practical experience, and networking opportunities gained through the program have significantly enhanced my opportunities in the tech industry.” – Olivia, Condense Scholar, 2023.

Olivia, Condense Scholar, 2023

Applications close on Friday 30th September for this year’s Condense scholarship. To apply, please click here or search Condense Scholarship.

