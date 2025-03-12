Sparsholt College Celebrates 125 Years of Teaching Excellence

Sparsholt College Group’s, Sparsholt Campus a leading land-based education provider with a rich educational history is jubilant to be celebrating its 125th academic year. To mark the occasion, Sparsholt Campus will be reconnecting with alumni, reflecting on their history, and launching a number of brand-new state-of-the-art facilities.

To kick-start the celebrations, Sparsholt Campus have launched their 125th anniversary alumni stories page, the dedicated space for members of the college community to share their fond memories and career journeys. Alumni are encouraged to share their stories which will offer a continued source of inspiration for current and prospective students.

Sparsholt Campus will also be opening numerous industry-standard and modern facilities including the all-new Agri-Tech Centre, Vertical Farming Unit, and the purpose-built University Centre Sparsholt Science and Research Centre for their degree students. The facilities will consequently be integrated into the curriculum to uphold their exceptional and forward-thinking educational experience that prepares students for an ever-evolving world.

Julie Milburn, Principal and CEO at Sparsholt College Group, says:

“We are extremely proud to be celebrating this significant milestone in Sparsholt’s history and heritage. This year will see the consolidation of many new facilities, projects and ambitions that we hope can continue to propel our college forward and shape the future of the land-based sector.”

“At Sparsholt, now and for 125 years, we do not just educate; we empower students to lead, innovate and excel. Our alumni have, and continue to, make significant and lasting impacts in their chosen fields locally, regionally and nationally.”

Previous students can now share their stories and join the ever-growing Sparsholt alumni community

Sparsholt Campus, the specialist land-based college set in rural Hampshire

The college began life in 1899 as Hampshire’s first Farm School at Lower Mill Farm in Old Basing where, due to an expanding curriculum, the College then moved to the current site at Westley Farm, Sparsholt in 1914. Nestled in the heart of the Hampshire countryside, Sparsholt Campus’ is a leading land-based education provider set on a 183-hectare site. At present, it is continuing to flourish in a period that sees the college striving to be at the forefront of innovation. The college is continually enhancing its technology, facilities, and teaching methods to provide an exceptional and forward-thinking educational experience that prepares students for an ever-evolving world

Delivering the full spectrum of land-based subjects and technical qualifications from Entry Level through to PHD. With access to high specification equipment and industry standard facilities to enrich the learning experience, learners are well prepared to serve the land-based industry or progress to higher level studies. An extensive range of apprenticeship programmes serve industry needs alongside a comprehensive full-cost course portfolio to upskill individuals for technical competences and skills required to work within the sector.