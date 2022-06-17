Special guests line up to celebrate leadership graduates at awards ceremony

DANCER and TV personality Louie Spence was among stars who paid tribute to delegates graduating from a prestigious leadership programme.

Former Wales rugby international Rupert Moon, sports presenter Mike Bushell, celebrity farmer Gareth Wyn Jones and Anglesey politicians Rhun ap Iorweth MS and MP Victoria Crosbie joined him in congratulating the latest cohort to complete the ION Leadership ILM Level 3 and Level 5 qualification.

Louie rose to fame as a choreographer in the hit programme Pineapple Dance Studios and performed in West End musicals including Cats and Miss Saigon before later featuring as a judge on the ITV show, Dancing on Ice.

Appearing via video link, he said: “Hello ION Leadership graduates, I just wanted to say a massive congratulations to you all on graduating from the programme at Bangor University today.

“I’ve heard how awesome you are, and I know how hard you’ve worked, so well done to you all, you’re just fab.

“Turn, pout, blow and a kiss for every single one of you – well done!”

The event was held at the University’s Business School, which delivers the Leading Business Growth suite of courses.

Sponsor was Llanberis-based Siemens-Healthineers, which saw five graduates attend on the day and 30 in total over past years.

The company’s HR Consultant Jo Swanston said: “We pride ourselves on providing a development platform for our employees to support them in realising their potential.

“Working in partnership with Bangor University, the ILM Programme has been key in supporting this for many years now and provides an opportunity for our employees to explore their own learning journey whilst the engaging and interactive sessions help them learn how to lead themselves, their teams, and the business more effectively – it’s a win-win!”

Among the other organisations represented were A Roberts Ltd, Armadillo Events, Centre of Sign, Sight, Sound, Aspire Park and Leisure Homes, GLI UK Gaming, Mareel UK, Quality Internet Solutions, Neat Crown Ltd, and North Wales Housing Association.

Lorraine Hopkins, Manager for the Leading Business Growth programmes at Bangor University Business School, said: “Thank you to Louie and all of the guests here today for being part of this special occasion.

“We continue to receive positive feedback for this and all our programmes, which is fantastic to hear, especially the impact they have on the day-to-day operations of companies across the region.

“Congratulations again to everyone who has graduated, we look forward to running further programmes in the months ahead.”

ION Leadership Programmes are delivered by Bangor University Business School in collaboration with Swansea University and are currently funded up to 70% by the ESF via WEFO. The very final suite of part-funded Leading Business Growth programmes will take place over the coming months.

The ILM Level 3 New Leaders programme begins September 14, and the ILM Level 5 Leading Growth programme will run from November 30.

For more information and to sign up, visit the website: www.ionleadership.co.uk or email: [email protected]

NOTES: The ION Leadership programme is accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and delivered by Bangor University and Swansea University with funding from the European Social Fund through Welsh Government.

