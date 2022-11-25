Spotlight on law at BMet careers insight event – with Bila Law Academy founder and key leading

Career-focused law students at BMet had the chance to gain invaluable advice and learn about the profession routes of key legal professionals, at a special event held at the college this week.

Located at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, around 100 students on diploma and higher education level courses, benefited from inspirational talks from Nadine Bila – CEO and Founder of Bila Law Academy, Antonia Kirby – Associate Training Principal at HCB Solicitors and Nathan Miebai – Senior District Crown Prosecutor.

The event follows the official launch of the Bila Law Academy at the college in May.

Bila Law Academy was established this year alongside parent company Bila Legal Services Ltd. Having a mission to increase diversity and inclusion in the legal sector, students are given access to new progressive pathways and practical experience.

As the Academy’s first recruits, BMet’s legal students are benefiting from the unique partnership – having the chance to thrive in the profession, whilst overcoming a range of challenges and obstacles.

By working closely with BMet, the Academy seeks to ensure that doors of opportunities are opened for students from under-represented backgrounds.

The Academy programmes aim to provide students with tools to help them build confidence, improve self-esteem, and acquire skills to prepare them for their legal careers ahead. Students are provided with theoretical and practical work experience within the legal sector, to help and support them in their legal journeys.

Yasmin Malvanker, Law and Criminology Lecturer at BMet, opened the event by highlighting a varied programme of activities for students who are part of the Academy.

Among other rewarding work-ready activities, learners will benefit from shadowing barristers and solicitors, attending developmental law career workshops, practical training, guest speaker legal professionals, support from expert mentors, work experience opportunities and networking opportunities.

Yasmin said: “I am so pleased that BMet’s partnership with Bila Law Academy is going from strength to strength and is already starting to make a difference to our students who with a little extra support have the ability to thrive in their future professions.

“After this event, I feel even more excited to be able to deliver the programme of activities to our students, with Nadine, who shares my vision to provide real, sustainable and workable pathways for learner success.”

Students were able to find out more about the issues that mattered to them and delve deeper into the opportunities available to them through the Academy at the event through a Q&A with all the speakers.

Here is what some of the engaged learners had to say about the inspiring session:

Mohammed, who is studying law and criminology – “The event made me feel more fired up and motivated, in the sense that I really now feel that I have a chance to make it and have a rewarding legal career.

“It can at times feel that because of one’s background, it may not be possible to reach your goals. But with this Academy, I feel so much more hopeful!”

Emma, a HND Law and Practice student – “The event was so informative and opened my eyes to many opportunities that will be so helpful for me.

“It was also great to hear the personal journeys of people who have carved a successful career for themselves.”

Michael, who is also a class rep for higher education in law – “It was good to hear from high achieving people from different backgrounds, who it is possible to relate to and to find out how they made it to their respective positions.

“It is good for students to have real support to fill in gaps between qualifications and employment and to gain real life experiences relating to their desired professions.”

Nadine Bila is determined to ensure that every student is provided with full support and opportunities to access the legal profession. The Academy has been set up to encourage law firms, barristers’ chambers, legal services within local authorities in the city and across the region to further their commitments to social mobility.

Speaking after the event, Nadine said: “I was determined to become the change that I wanted to see and am pleased that the Academy is enabling progressive movements for those who need it. It’s an absolute honour to be in a position where the future generation of legal professionals can be inspired and look up to me as a visible role model.

“This event was a great opportunity for myself and other credible people within the sector to engage with the next generation of legal professionals. It was fantastic to be able to answer the students’ wide range of questions in the Q&A and to also speak with them on a 1-2-1 basis.”

You can find out more about Bila Law Academy which is now working closely with BMet’s students by visiting their website.

Published in