Ground broken on new £3.5m state-of-the-art College Automotive Centre

Work has begun to construct a new £3.5m automotive centre which will bring the latest motor vehicle training technology and electric vehicles to Barnsley College.

Building work is expected to be complete for September 2023, giving the next generation of automotive students access to a state-of-the-art facility that will prepare them to meet the future demands of the sector.

The multi-million-pound centre will be adjacent to the College’s Honeywell Sports Village and CUBE Construction Centre, creating a hub for technical excellence.

As part of the project, the College will be procuring a range of vehicles including combustion engines, hybrid and electric, to enable students to develop top-standard industry skills.

The centre will also give local businesses the opportunity to upskill their staff using market-leading technologies and training resources, positively impacting the wider community.

Nick Marshall, Head of Engineering at Barnsley College, said:

“It’s fantastic to see this exciting new project beginning.

“It’s the start of new opportunities for our automotive department and when completed, Barnsley College will have a state-of-the-art space for our automotive courses.

“Technology is moving quickly across the sector, and we will be well placed to teach hybrid and electric vehicle training and maintenance and deliver the best learning experience possible for our students.”

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said:

“This project continues our legacy of significantly investing in our facilities to give our students access to the best possible education.

“We believe that they deserve to learn in an environment that offers market-leading technology and aligns to the future job market.

“I am pleased to say that the investment in our new automotive centre will fulfil this ambition, giving students the chance to work with electric vehicles to prepare them for a career in this rapidly changing industry.”

