Stoke on Trent College awarded Quality in Careers Standard for outstanding Careers commitment

Stoke on Trent College(@SOTCollege) ‘continues to deliver outstanding career-related learning’, after being re-accredited by Staffordshire County Council for the Quality in Careers Standard.

In 2021, Stoke on Trent College became the first College in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire to gain the standard, being recognised for providing an excellent Careers service and has now overwhelmingly met the standards once again.

The report summary from Staffordshire County Council stated,

“The passion for careers at Stoke on Trent College is palpable and it was a real pleasure to assess and re-accredit the college as Fully meeting the Standard.

“….Students and parents are overwhelmingly positive in their experiences of the careers support provided…

“Students clearly value the careers information, advice and guidance available from the careers team.”

“The robust approach to delivering the Careers programme is fully embraced, promoted and endorsed by Governors and Senior Leaders.”

The re-accreditation and continued standout careers focus, forms part of the College’s ‘Career Ready’ Careers Strategy 2023-2026, embedding an engaging careers curriculum throughout the learner journey.

A thorough Careers Service, also forms part of the College’s corporate strategy, ‘Skills Ready, Future Ready’, with 96% of learners progressing to meaningful employment or further and higher education opportunities.

A vital part of the careers offered by Stoke on Trent College, is partnerships with a purpose including a number of local companies becoming Skills Pledge partners, such as Carse & Waterman.

The Stoke-based animation studio, has previously delivered a live brief to Games Art & Animation Level 1 learners to develop their collaboration, teamwork, communication and specialist skills in a professional work environment, giving them a taste of working in industry.

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal Student Experience at Stoke on Trent College said:

“The Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG) programme is embraced by all of our teaching departments ensuring careers-related learning is embedded in their students’ study programmes and enrichment activities.

“A fine example of this, is our collaboration with Capita & Centric, for the Regeneration Brainery, a weeklong bootcamp that gives students a real insight into the construction industry through a variety of workshops plus visits to exciting local projects such as the Goods Yard, based near Stoke-on-Trent Railway Station. Over 35 learners have attended over 2 years, and two of our learners have secured meaningful employment with construction companies as a result of attending.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We are delighted to see this fantastic recognition for our Careers team with the re-accreditation for the Quality in Careers Standard.

“Here at Stoke on Trent College we pride ourselves on giving our learners the best journey, from the moment they walk through our doors until results day in whatever vocation they choose.

“This recognition is another example of our Skills Ready, Future Ready corporate strategy pledges, being a nurturing and inclusive college where learners can strive to reach their full potential.”