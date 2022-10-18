Stone Group awarded a leading position on the coveted NDNA framework

Leading circular IT provider Stone Group is delighted to announce its successful selection for the provision of client PC hardware and related services to the National Desktop and Notebook Agreement (NDNA).

Following a rigorous procurement process in competition against several major PC technology names including HP, Lenovo and Dell, Stone has been awarded a leading position on the three-year framework, which commences 1 November 2022, with an option to extend a further year through to 31 October 2026.

Managed by the London Universities Purchasing Consortium (LUPC), the NDNA framework allows universities and other non-profit member institutions to purchase a range of Desktop and Notebook PCs (inc. workstations) and associated services. Stone’s final position as first-ranked for both the provision of Desktop PCs (Lot 1) and ‘One-Stop Shop’ (Lot 3) allows member institutions to select Stone as a supplier via direct award without having to re-open as part of a further competition.

Stone has also been appointed to the framework as a reseller of HP and Dynabook devices while HP has been awarded a place as the first-ranked supplier for Laptop PCs (Lot 2).

Antony Mellor, Sales Director for Higher Education at Stone Group, said: “The National Desktop and Notebook Agreement is a well-established and highly respected framework used by a large number of UK Universities and other member institutions. It offers fantastic value-for-money, high quality hardware, and strong value-added services, enabling institutions to access the technology they need to empower their staff and students. Stone are specialists in deploying exceptional technology within educational settings that enhances the learning experience and provides better educational outcomes.”

Established in 1968, LUPC is a not-for-profit organisation owned by its members for its members with a purpose to achieve value for money in the procurement of goods and services in a way that benefits its members, society and the economy, while minimising damage to the environment. Mike Kilner, Senior Category Manager at LUPC, said: “We warmly congratulate and very much look forward to working closely again with the Stone Group. From early on in the process, it was clear that in Stone we had found a like-minded organisation, focused on genuine partnership working, which will support our members across their various PC-related activities.”

