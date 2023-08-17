St Dunstan’s College celebrates best A Level results on record

St Dunstan’s College is delighted to announce Year 13 students have achieved the best A Level results on record for the school, when compared to non-Covid / non-inflationary outcomes prior to 2020.

This year, 86% of all grades achieved were A*-B, 56% were A* – A and 22% were A*

Reflecting on the Sixth Formers achievements, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett, said: ‘These are exceptional results for our students, and the school’sbest ever on record when compared withprevious comparable public examinations for the College. This is a tremendous achievement, especially as these are the first set of public examinations this cohort have taken.

‘This year group have maintained their focus throughout their Sixth Form studies, working closely with our exceptional A Level teachers, and I am delighted to see their efforts rewarded with these record-breaking outcomes. I congratulate all our departing Dunstonians and wish them the very best for the future.’

St Dunstan’s Director of Studies, Emma Latham, added: ‘There has been much to celebrate at the College this morning, students have been excitedly opening their results envelopes and sharing in joint celebrations at these record results. Almost all our students are going on to one of their chosen futures destinations, from topflight medical schools to dance conservatoires, and we wish them luck in the next phase of their academic journey.’

Year 13 student, Nona, who will read Natural Sciences at Exeter University, said: ‘I’m feeling really happy today, I didn’t quite expect to get my predicted results, but I did. I will really miss all of the people at St Dunstan’s, seeing everyone each day.’

Stan, who will read Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford (Corpus Christi) explained: ‘I’m really pleased with the results, I’m relieved but happy. I will miss how close the community is, and how warm and supported I’ve felt everyday by everyone, from the classroom to the common room, it’s really made my experience here.’

Daniel, who will read Economics at Warwick University said: ‘I will really miss the teachers. I can’t thank them enough for the help and support over the last two years.’

Paola, outgoing Head of School, added: ‘Well done to everyone, A Levels have been a lot of hard work but we got through it, and everyone’s done really well. I’m happy for you all and wish you all the best for September and for what’s to come in the years ahead.’

Sixth Form students will now be departing St Dunstan’s for a variety of destinations. This includes Russell Group universities, prestigious dance and music conservatories and top art schools.

Head, Nick Hewlett, added: ‘The diversity of destinations our Sixth Formers will now be embarking on is a true testament to St Dunstan’s ethos and values.’

The A Level results come at an exciting time for St Dunstan’s College. Last month, the school was named the ‘Most Progressive Independent School’ in London at the Private Education Awards, and last year, the school won Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Awards, which are known as the Oscars of education. Judge David James, who has worked in independent schools for over 20 years, said: ‘There’sa very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community.

