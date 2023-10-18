Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Student designed logo appears across borough!

Barking & Dagenham College October 18, 2023
0 Comments

Carmen Byford, 25, studies Graphic Design at the College.  Along with other students, she was invited to produce a logo for a new environmental project – The Community Air Quality Project: Breathing in Barking and Dagenham.

The Project aims to generate a clearer picture of local air quality conditions across the borough and gives residents the chance to contribute directly to research that can help environmental policy.  It’s a collaboration by researchers at Imperial College London, resident Project Ambassadors from the borough, and the LBBD Office of Environmental Protection. 

After looking at all the designs, the project team agreed they liked Carmen’s design so much that they decided to use it for the projects new website as well as for a new advertising campaign, including bus stop posters across the borough.

Dr. Kayla Schulte, Research Associate at Imperial College London, who is leading the project said:

“Carmen’s logo design cleverly brought together key elements of the project in an engaging visual manner. Her design has really helped the project have a clearer, more recognisable visual identity.”

To see Carmen’s design and to find out more about the project please visit: Community Air Quality

Barking & Dagenham College

