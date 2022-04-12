Student hairdresser, Amelia achieves Avant Garde competition acclaim

A Walsall College student has been named 2022 Concept Hair Learner of the Year. Amelia Jahanpour beat 1,700 hairdressers and barbers to the title. Her competition entry and look will feature on the cover of Concept Hair magazine’s next edition.

“I just feel so honoured,” said Amelia. “The look I created on my model at the competition was the best it had ever been, so I really did give it my all. It’s a great feeling to know the judges liked my creative approach. It’s a huge boost to my career ambitions.”

The Learner of the Year competition is a platform for student and apprentice hairdressers to showcase their skills and start creating a name for themselves before achieving their qualifications and turning professional.

Amelia, who is studying Level 3 hairdressing initially competed in the competition’s Avant Garde category (sponsored by Cloud Nine). Here, she was one of six students tasked with creating something experimental and unique based on signs of the zodiac.

Although an Aquarius herself, Amelia chose to bring to life the twin personalities of the Gemini sign.

She turned her model’s hair into wings by entwining it with ribbon and wrapping it in wire before backcombing and moulding it into shape. She then topped this with a crown made from wire and decorated with gems; one side representing the Mighty Queen and one side representing Queen of the Underworld.

She also dressed her model head to toe in half black, half white make-up and clothing.

“My look was inspired by samurai warriors,” said Amelia. “I initially put it together on the spur of the moment during the first heat of the competition. I felt an adrenalin rush when I recreated it for the finals. As a competition winner and thanks to my college training post-lockdown, I’m much more confident and encouraged by what I can do.”

She added: “I’m hoping to gain more salon work experience once I’ve finished my qualification. Then I’d love to work towards a career in film and TV hairdressing and special effects. I have a sketchbook full of zany hairstyles. It would be amazing to have the chance to bring these to life.”

Commenting on the competition, Monica Teodoro, General Manager of Education and Professional Development at L’Oréal Professional Products Division, said: “We believe passionately that competitions have helped us to uncover talent for more than 65 years, keeping the industry current and ensuring that everyone can shine. Providing platforms to showcase talent is essential and we are committed to supporting and encouraging all hairdressers at all stages of their career to take part in as many competitions and experience as many opportunities as possible.”

