Student Satisfaction survey: Open University ranks ahead of Russell Group universities in the top 6

The Open University (OU) has ranked in the top 6 across all four nations for student satisfaction, results published today. The OU ranked 1st in Scotland and Northern Ireland, 3rd in Wales and joint 6th in England, achieving an overall satisfaction rating of 86% across the UK, which remains well above the sector average of 74%.

These results are reflective of the changing educational landscape and the necessity for universities to be able to adapt. Despite strong performances from institutions such as St Andrews and The University of Bath, the OU exceeded all Russell Group members suggesting a need for change, flexibility and a more open approach to education and research across the field.

A breakdown of results for overall student satisfaction per UK nation are as follows:

First in Northern Ireland (amongst 5 participating universities), scoring 88% for overall satisfaction

Joint first in Scotland (amongst 19 participating universities), scoring 90% for overall satisfaction

Third in Wales (amongst 12 participating universities), scoring 86% for overall satisfaction

Sixth in England (amongst 143 participating universities), scoring 85% for overall satisfaction

Despite this year’s challenging circumstances, The Open University has maintained its mission, to be ‘open to people, places, methods and ideas’. The OU has taught over 2 million students worldwide, the majority of which are in full time employment, offering a unique and flexible approach to learning and support.

The National Student Survey (NSS) is an annual survey where students offer honest feedback on their university or college. Results are used to compare all participating degree-awarding universities, with strong competition from the likes of top Russell Group institutions.

Dr Liz Marr, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Students), commented:

“The results of the latest National Student Survey (NSS) were once again particularly hard to predict, in a year that has continued to present so many challenges for our whole OU community. I am therefore extremely pleased to see that the OU has continued to perform exceptionally well across all four nations of the UK, with us being ranked 6th overall and first for satisfaction in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The sheer dedication, commitment and hard work of all our staff has been critical to delivering the study experience and outstanding support that our students have once again told us is among the very best in the sector.”

Sarah Jones, President of the OU Students Association, added:

“The past year has continued to present real challenges for our students and the university, but I am reassured by the OU’s commitment to listening to our needs, in order to deliver the best study experience for us all. The OU Students Association enjoys a positive partnership with the University and we will continue to work collaboratively together for the benefit of all OU students.”

