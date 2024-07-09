Student Short Film Set to Screen at Origin Creatives exhibition

A student from Stoke on Trent College(@SOTCollege) has been selected by UAL Awarding Body(@UAL) to exhibit their work at Origins Creatives 2024 in London this July.

Lia Dellicompagni has been selected to exhibit their work at Origins Creatives, taking place at the Mall Galleries in July.

Lia Dellicompagni’s submission, titled Out of Tune, explores the connection between two soulmates and the poignant ache of eternal love and caught the attention of UAL Awarding Body’s curator, Charlie Levine, amongst over 500 submissions.

Lia Dellicompagni commented:

“The college has provided me with the freedom to explore my passions in prop, set, and costume design. The tutors are incredibly supportive, always going the extra mile to help me build my skills and grow as a filmmaker. From the moment I started, I have felt at home here, and over the course of my first year, my confidence has soared.”

Origins Creatives is a free exhibition that is organised by UAL Awarding Body. This event offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals in the creative sector to discover original talent and to celebrate the dedication and hard work of young creatives from across the UK and internationally. Origins Creatives provides a platform for emerging talent to be seen and celebrated, connecting them with potential collaborators, industry leaders, and a wider audience.

The exhibition highlights the exceptional work of students from centres across the UK, showcasing their talent across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production, Performing Arts, Entry Level 3 in Art and Design and Performing Arts, Professional Diplomas, and the Extended Project Qualification.

This year, Origins Creatives will be an in-person exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London. The exhibition will launch with an invite-only opening night on 16 July at 6pm. It will be open to the public from 17 – 20 July, alongside an online showcase.

The exhibition will showcase selected work created by students from entry level and levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 across all subject areas. You can expect to see a diverse range of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, fashion and more.