Student Success at SERC

Students at South Eastern Regional College have been celebrating their success on a range of Level 3 National Foundation and Extended Diploma qualifications.

Three traditional A-Levels are equivalent to the Level 3 Extended Diploma qualification which is offered as an alternative route for hundreds of students who wish to progress to higher education or employment.

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum said,

“We are delighted to celebrate our student success in the Level 3 National Foundation and Extended Diploma programmes. 13 out of 17 Level 3 National Extended Diploma programmes have attained over 92% achievement rate and with more results to follow this achievement rate is set to increase. In addition, 6 programmes, including Manufacturing & General Engineering and Sport & Recreation, have 100% achievement.

He added, “Many of our students are progressing to higher education programmes within SERC as their preferred choice because of the high quality learning experience and the focus on skills development.

Project-based learning is integrated into our skills based qualifications encouraging students to become more enterprising. Indeed some students go further through the College support systems to become entrepreneurs. All students are encouraged to develop their full potential whilst at SERC.

He concluded, “SERC students experience a very rich learning environment which leads to qualifications that offer clear progression routes to further study or directly to employment. Students develop their transversal skills (T-Skills) – including digital literacy, working with others, citizenship, work professionalism, problem-solving and decision-making, and self-management. These are very important skills for their career progression and form the foundation for life-long learning.”

Hannah Stones, (20), Saintfield, gained Triple Distinction (DDD) in Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Animal Management. Hannah who is progressing to HNC in Animal Management at SERC’s Lisburn Campus, recently secured the position of Wildlife Rescue Officer at USPCA in Newry. She said, “I am absolutely thrilled with my results. I did work as hard as I could, and I got the results I need to progress.”

She added, “It has been an amazing year and I even had the opportunity to take part in a fully funded Turing Scheme Work and Study Placement in Spain for two-weeks. This involved working with the Spanish grooms to exercise and groom horses at the prestigious Club de Polo de Barcelona.”

For students looking for the right path after GCSEs, SERC delivers Further Education courses across a wide variety of subjects and includes vocational training and essential skills. You can also pursue a traineeship or earn while you learn on an apprenticeship. Further Education, traineeship and apprenticeship enrolment days are 24 August (9.00am – 5.00pm) and 25 August (9.00am – 3.15pm).”

Applications are still open – it’s not too late to choose your path to the career you want with qualifications in a range of subjects from Animal Care to Business, from Cyber Security to Engineering, from Healthcare to Travel and Tourism, Art & Design to Engineering, Beauty Therapy to Electrical Installation, Professional Cookery to Performing Arts, Computing to Sport and Science. Subjects available depend on campus and level of study.

SERC’s impartial and award-winning careers advisors will also be available at SERC’s campuses on a drop-in, first come-first served basis on 24 August and 25 August following GCSE results for Further Education, Traineeship and Apprenticeship Enrolment.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

