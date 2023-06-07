Students and staff from Leicester College support elderly residents at extra care schemes in Leicestershire

Delivering range of activities including IT skills, hair and beauty pamper sessions, dancing, arts and crafts to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Staff and students from Leicester College are delivering a range of activities to two extra care schemes in Blaby and Wigston to help improve the mental health and wellbeing of elderly residents.

Funded by Leicestershire County Council’s SHIRE Community Grants for projects supporting vulnerable people in Leicestershire, the activities include IT skills; hair and beauty pampering sessions; Bollywood, tap and salsa dancing; karaoke; poetry; and arts and crafts.

Staff from the College have been working with students on IT and hair and beauty courses to deliver the regular sessions at the extra care schemes for elderly residents at Oak Court in Blaby and Beech Court in Wigston.

Roy, a resident at Oak Court said:

“I have come down every time the sessions have been on. I’ve liked all of the activities as I try to keep myself involved, and found the help with mobile phones and laptops particularly helpful. It’s very good for students to spend their time with us old people!”

Irena, another resident at Oak Court said:

“I’m a regular at the Leicester College sessions. I’m restricted in my movement so the sitting down dancing is perfect for me.”

Malcolm, a blind resident at Oak Court said:

“I’ve also been to all of the sessions. I’ve enjoyed the clay art, Bollywood and salsa dancing, and the hand massaging was good as well.”

Tina Townsend, Scheme Care Manager at Oak Court in Blaby commented:

“We talked to the tenants first to see if they wanted to get involved in the scheme and they were very interested. We have residents from 55 years old up to 98, with differing mobility and disability levels so the sessions have been set up to enable all residents to come along and enjoy themselves. Leicester College have been very encouraging and the residents love interacting with the younger generation!”

Dina Patel, Team Leader of the Student Enrichment Team (SET) at Leicester College added:

“The sessions have been a great success. We’ve built up good relationships with the residents, with visitors of all ages, and it’s had a huge impact on their health and wellbeing.

“We’ve seen a real growth in the personal development of the students involved. Although they started off a little nervous and shy, they’ve gone on to interact with the residents. This has led to them becoming more resilient, confident, guiding, helpful and better communicators.

“We have loved working with the residents from both schemes and noticed a difference over the weeks, with more residents engaging in the activities and becoming confident to join in and try new things. We hope to be able to continue running the project again in the next academic year.”

Published in