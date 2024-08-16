Students celebrate achieving excellence at BSDC!

Students were celebrating at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) on Thursday 15th August after receiving their results for Level 3 applied, technical and vocational qualifications. Many students receiving their results on the day will now be going forward to undertake degree courses at university, further training or employment.

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers a range of programmes, from foundation levels to higher education, including T-Levels and apprenticeships. The College’s full-time Level 3 courses are equivalent to A-levels, accruing UCAS points and giving students a clear pathway to university. Rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, BSDC ensures that graduates are not only skilled but also job-ready and eager to make an impact in their chosen fields from day one of employment.

Laiba Hussain, a Level 3 Health and Social Care student achieved a double distinction merit on her course and is now progressing to a degree in midwifery at De Montfort University. She commented: “It’s a really proud moment, knowing I can achieve something like that. The work experience on my course has definitely prepared my professionalism within a working environment. This route gives you many opportunities – you can look into many different career options.”

Meanwhile, Levi Vozary, a Level 3 Film and TV student achieved a triple distinction star and is now going on to study a Film Technology degree at Nottingham Trent University. He said: “I’ve enjoyed every moment of my course. All the projects we have worked on have been great – I would say my documentary on graffiti and creating adverts for a brand were the most exciting projects I worked on. I’m really proud of my grades; I’ve achieved the highest grades you can get on the course. In the future, I want to become a video editor and I’m also interested in fashion videography like fashion adverts, catwalks and just being in the fashion scene. I would like to create my own brand and create adverts for it as well.”

Ryan Halford, Deputy Principal at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We’re extremely proud of the high achievements of our learners across a wide range of technical and professional qualifications, many of whom are now going forward to university or progressing to higher education courses at the college. We are committed to ensuring that all of our learners have an engaging learning experience that will help them achieve their future career goals.”

Next week, the College will turn its attention to GCSE results day, which is set to take place on Thursday 222nd August. During the day, Burton and South Derbyshire College will be holding an information, advice and guidance event at its Town Centre Campus, 2pm–6pm, to support those receiving their results with future study options. To register for the event, go to: www.bsdc.ac.uk/events.