Students celebrate fantastic Oxbridge offers

Ten A Level students from Gower College Swansea have been offered places to study at Oxford or Cambridge University in 2024.



“We are absolutely delighted with these offers and I’d like to offer my congratulations to these students who have worked so hard to achieve these amazing results,” says the College’s GCS Honours Coordinator, Dr Emma Smith.

“It’s especially pleasing that these students came to Gower College Swansea from eight different secondary schools, are heading to nine different Colleges and will read ten completely different subjects so there is a real variety and breadth of study here, which is always great to see.”

“I’m immensely proud of the outstanding accomplishments of our students who have secured offers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities,” says Principal Kelly Fountain.

“Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and also to the exceptional support provided by our staff and programmes like GCS Honours. At Gower College Swansea, we are committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive academically and personally. Our aim is to empower students to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams, and the success of these students is a true embodiment of that ethos.”

The students are all following the College’s GCS Honours programme at the Gorseinon Campus, which aims to provide the best possible preparation for students aiming to progress to Oxford, Cambridge and Russell Group universities.

Student Subject College University Former school Lola Medicine St Anne’s Oxford Coedcae Ella English St. Hugh’s Oxford Bishopston Ollie Law Christ Church Oxford Olchfa Shona History and Politics Brasenose Oxford Dwr-Y-Felin Katie Engineering Trinity Hall Cambridge Pontarddulais William Maths Churchill Cambridge Pontarddulais Trinity Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celts Murray Edwards Cambridge Ffynone House Scarlett Veterinary Medicine Newnham Cambridge Cwmtawe Rhys Land Economy Trinity Hall Cambridge Pontarddulais Leah Education Lucy Cavendish Cambridge Penyrheol

The College’s GCS Honours Programme incorporates weekly tutorials, preparation interviews with Oxbridge alumni and local academic professionals, an aptitude test and assessment preparation for relevant subjects.

Learners who wish to apply to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science attend additional sessions which prepare them for admissions tests and competitive interviews. They also have opportunities to hear from guest speakers from a range of employers and university courses.

Gower College Swansea is also proud to be part of the Step Up initiative, which is coordinated by New College, Oxford. The Step Up team support students by attending the Gorseinon campus to talk through the application and personal statement process, and providing opportunities for our learners to visit Oxford.