Caerphilly County Students Celebrate GCSE Results!

Students from schools across the Caerphilly county borough have been finding out about their GCSE results today (Thursday 25 August).

Young people have been heading back to school this morning to discover how they performed in these important milestone exams.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Educations said:

“Well done and congratulations to all of the pupils who have collected their GCSE results this morning. You’ve all had a difficult couple of years and should be immensely proud of yourselves.

“I want to wish you all the best going forward, whether you’d like to remain in education and obtain you’re A Levels or if you’d like to explore possible apprenticeships and career options.

“For now, I hope you all take this time to enjoy your summer holidays with loved ones.”

Richard Edmunds, Caerphilly’s Director for Education and Corporate Services added:

“Today is a big day for those of you who are collecting your GCSE results this morning. I just want to say massive congratulations to you all. I appreciate that these past couple of years haven’t been easy but you’ve worked so hard and should be extremely proud of yourselves.

“I wish you all the very best for your future, whether that be continuing your education in sixth form or college or venturing out to explore career opportunities.

“Your years of hard work have paid off so now, I’d like to encourage you all to relax and enjoy your summer with friends and family.”

Keri Cole Chief Education Officer said:

“To say it has been a tough year for those in education, teachers, parents and guardians would be an understatement. I know today will be a proud day whatever the outcome and our amazing school community will support learners to go on to their next step in their learning journey. To see the commitment and dedication from both staff and students during these unprecedented times has been inspiring and demonstrates ‘Team Caerphilly’ at its finest – well done everyone.”

