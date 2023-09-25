Shopping Cart

Students celebrate National Fitness Day

Barking & Dagenham College September 25, 2023
Protective services students at Barking & Dagenham College hosted a day filled with activities and different exercises to celebrate National Fitness Day on 20th September.

National Fitness Day encourages the nation to celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity across the UK.

Several fun competitions were held for the students, with the winners receiving a free college gym pass for them and a friend.

The winners were:

  • Abbie Dowdye, age 16 – Most sit-ups in a minute
  • Lee Falzon, age 18– Plank challenge
  • Alfie Sherritt, age 18- Most press-ups in a minute
  • Vanya Smith, age 17- Rowing competition 

Errol Parker, Curriculum Manager for Sport and Protective Services at the College said:

“Keeping fit is such an important part of everyday life and, at the college, we are keen to encourage healthy habits, amongst our students.

Well done to everyone who participated and helped raise awareness of the importance of a healthier lifestyle.” 

The College has a fitness centre, open to all students and the public, including a well-equipped gym. The community gym has qualified friendly instructors, and personal trainers and offers disabled access and plenty of free parking spaces. For more information click here.

