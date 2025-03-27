Students gain international experience through Turing trips

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have had an exciting opportunity to undertake work placement trips to Italy and Japan, funded by the Government’s Turing Scheme. This initiative has allowed students to gain international experience in their respective fields, broadening their horizons and equipping them with invaluable skills that will benefit their future careers.

Over fifteen students took part in these international work placements, which were tailored to their industry areas, including sport, motor vehicle, and public services. By participating in real-world work experiences abroad, the students not only enhanced their technical skills but also developed essential life skills such as adaptability, problem-solving, and cultural awareness. These placements provided them with a deeper understanding of global work environments, preparing them for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Government’s Turing Scheme is specifically designed to give students the chance to study or work abroad, enabling them to gain valuable international exposure. As part of the programme, students engaged in hands-on work placements and immersive cultural activities. This combination allowed them to apply their knowledge in professional settings while simultaneously experiencing different cultural perspectives, which is essential for fostering a global mindset.

One group of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) students completed their placement in Italy, where they participated in an exciting marketing project. They were tasked with designing an advertising campaign for a local employer in Salerno. The students then had the opportunity to present their campaign to the employer and receive constructive feedback. This real-world experience helped them develop professional communication skills, teamwork, and creativity, all of which are crucial in a business setting.

Katy Broomfield, Head of Services for Learners at BSDC, accompanied the students to Italy and shared her thoughts on the experience. She stated: “Taking our group of SEND students to Italy was both exciting and inspiring. Watching each of them immerse themselves in the culture, embrace new challenges, and flourish in such a unique environment was truly rewarding. The experience not only broadened their skill set but also empowered them to develop confidence, independence, and a deeper understanding of the world around them.”

Additionally, students who traveled to Japan attended Nagasaki International University, where they took part in a variety of engaging classes, including Japanese language and traditional cooking. They also had the opportunity to participate in a traditional tea ceremony, dressing in cultural attire to fully embrace the experience. This trip provided students with the chance to reconnect with international friends made in previous exchange programmes, fostering meaningful cross-cultural relationships.

Ann Holland, International Manager at Burton and South Derbyshire College, emphasized the significance of these experiences. She said: “The trips have provided an invaluable experience for the students. As well as gaining an insight into Japanese language and culture, they have developed essential life skills and a greater sense of independence. Embracing a global perspective is so important for the students’ learning, and this experience will equip them with valuable skills, boosting their potential for future career success.”

Overall, these international work placements have proven to be an enriching experience for the students at BSDC. By engaging in professional activities abroad, they have not only enhanced their technical expertise but have also gained confidence and independence. Programmes like the Turing Scheme play a crucial role in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the global workforce, ensuring they are well-equipped for future career success.