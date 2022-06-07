Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Students inspired to reach new heights with Air Corps

Newbury College June 7, 2022
Army Air Corps
Newbury College Engineering and Uniformed Public Services students have been inspired to consider a career in the armed forces after an engaging afternoon with personnel from the Army Air Corps.

The Army Air Corps is the British Army’s aviation combat arm based at nearby Middle Wallop, providing careers, apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities in many diverse roles from engineering and logistics to combat or cyber security.

As part of the event, students were challenged to invent something from a collection of random parts, then name their invention and pitch it to the officers in the style of Dragon’s Den.

Engineering Course Leader, Matt Jones, said:

“We always look forward to welcoming the Army recruitment team to the College. They provide students with a fascinating insight into the types of careers they could progress to, and the creative challenges they set get students thinking on their feet, as someone in the armed services would need to.”

Working with employers, such as the British Army, is part of the “Careers, not Courses” ethos of the College, providing students with access to professionals in their industries of interest and exposing them to avenues that they may not have considered.

The event was also an opportunity for students from different subject areas to collaborate and understand how skills gained in each discipline can contribute to a team’s overall efforts.

To find out more about vocational training for school leavers visit newbury-college.ac.uk/school-leavers

Newbury College

