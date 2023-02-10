Students Julia and Ryan preparing for once-in-a-lifetime trips to the USA after being awarded a bursary to study

Students Julia Sherriffs and Ryan (Levi) Kaye, both from Dunfermline, are preparing for the trip of a lifetime after each being awarded a George Lauder Bursary to study in the USA this summer.

The two students, who have both studied at Fife College in the last year, were thrilled to have been chosen from dozens of entries to benefit from the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which will give them a head start in their future studies and career.

This year’s scholarship award was given a special seal of approval from the Great-Great-Grandson of George Lauder, William Garner at the College. William and his family, who live in Virginia and also Washington DC, have visited the College on several occasions in the past.

William was delighted to recently have lunch with the students and hear all about their plans as they prepare to travel to the USA this summer to study subjects relating to their courses.

They were also joined by former bursary recipients, Niamh Hogwood and Abby Cloete, who shared their experiences from their life-changing trips to the USA last summer.

William said:

“I am delighted that my trip to Scotland has coincided with the George Lauder Bursary award. It has been wonderful to meet Julia and Ryan who are both truly deserving of this year’s bursary awards, I’m certain they will benefit hugely from their trip to the USA and learning experiences.

“My great-great-grandfather George Lauder would be delighted to know that a scholarship like this was being awarded in his name in Dunfermline, enabling generations after him to benefit from experiences that will enhance their futures.”

The award of the George Lauder Bursary celebrates the vision of George Lauder, the Uncle of Andrew Carnegie, in promoting the foundation in 1899 of a Further Education College in Dunfermline, now known as Fife College.

Julia, 23, who completed an HNC and then HND in Events Management at the College recently graduated from the College with a BA in Business Management degree. She plans to undertake an internship in events management in New York on her visit.

Julia said:

“I wanted a new adventure in my life so when I saw the opportunity to apply for the George Lauder Bursary I thought it was something I absolutely had to go for.

“I was totally overwhelmed and shocked when I found out I had been awarded the scholarship. I feel this opportunity will change my life and my career, I can’t wait to get out there.”

Ryan, 22, completed an HNC and then HND in Fashion Design and Production with Retail at the College. He is now studying Fashion at Heriot-Watt University. Ryan is particularly interested in fashion media and hopes to undertake a course in that area during his trip.

Ryan said:

“Winning this scholarship is incredibly life-changing for me. It still hasn’t really settled in that this is actually happening, it’s an amazing feeling.

“An opportunity like the George Lauder Bursary will allow me to grow professionally. I will be so proud to represent Fife College.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted to award this year’s George Lauder Bursary to Julia and Ryan. Both demonstrated a great commitment to the subject areas that they are studying and a real passion to explore and develop this further in the USA.

“I would like to thank the descendants of George Lauder, the other friends of the College based in the USA and the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York for their continued support that allows this amazing opportunity to be offered to our students.”

