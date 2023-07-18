Students shine at UCN EXPO

The skills and innovation of University Centre Newbury (UCN) students were on full display at the first fully incorporated UCN Expo, where students had the opportunity to showcase projects that highlighted their dedication and hard work.

An annual Engineering Exhibition has been a fixture of Newbury College’s and the University Centre’s calendar for many years and is well known and respected amongst employers in engineering industries. This year marks the first time that UCN has incorporated other areas of their provision into one exposition.

Representing a variety of programmes, including Engineering, Graphic Design, Foundation Degree in Children’s Learning & Development, and Access to HE, students presented their end-of-year projects and dissertations to a distinguished audience comprised of local dignitaries, employers, and community members. The event served as a platform for the students to demonstrate their skills and creativity, shedding light on their significant contributions to local businesses.

The showcased projects, originating from an array of academic endeavours such as Higher National Certificate (HNC), Higher National Diploma (HND), and Degree (BEng (Hons)) programmes, showcased the students’ comprehensive understanding and in-depth knowledge of their respective fields of study.

Commenting on the students’ achievements, Dr Jo Houghton, Director of Business and Partnerships at UCN, said,

“We are incredibly proud of the students’ hard work, outstanding projects and exceptional teaching team. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to showcase their projects to local employers and dignitaries.”

Among the attendees were the Mayor of Newbury, Cllr Nigel Foot, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Thatcham, Cllr Mark and Jenny Lillycrop, who participated in the awards ceremony, celebrating student success across different programme areas. The ceremony, presided over by Iain Wolloff, Principal and Chief Executive of Newbury College and University Centre Newbury, honoured students with accolades such as Best Project, Dissertation, Achievement, Determination, and Progression.

