SUCCESSFUL ALUMNI EXCELS IN POST-UNIVERSITY CAREER

A change in career has enabled a former adult learning student to follow her dreams and land her first post-graduate role working for the NHS.

Sasha Harris, who studied an Access to Higher Education (HE) course in Nursing & Healthcare Professions from 2019 to 2020 at HSDC’s South Downs Campus has already had a successful start to her career.

Sasha, who originally studied Travel and Tourism after leaving school, decided to change her career path later on in life as she had a desire to work within the healthcare industry.

After researching a range of options, Sasha chose to study an Access Course at HSDC as it was a route recognised by universities. After completing the course, Sasha then secured a place at the University of Surrey to study Nursing Studies for Adult Nursing which continued to fuel her passion alongside providing her with the skills needed to become a Nurse in the future.

Speaking on her time at HSDC, Sasha said:

“My favourite part of returning to college was studying subjects I never thought I would be interested in. I particularly enjoyed studying Psychology and Sociology which differs from what I studied when I came to college straight from school.

By choosing an Access to Higher Education Diploma, I was able to advance academically, and I felt equipped for the educational standards at university.”

After graduating from the University of Surrey, Sasha then secured her dream post-graduate role at St. Richards Hospital in West Sussex as a Registered Nurse, which was also one of her placement locations during her university course.

When asked what advice she would give to those hoping to return to college, Sasha said:

“Returning to college as an adult learner enabled me to achieve the grades I needed in order to go to university. In turn, I have graduated as a qualified Registered Nurse and secured my first job on a gastroenterology ward prior to qualifying.

Studying an Access Course has shown me that there are many different options to get back into education. My advice to anyone hoping to have a career change is to go back and do it.”

To find out more about HSDC’s Access Courses, visit the course finder at hsdc.ac.uk

