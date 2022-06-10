Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Summer Showcase for Enterprising Students

SERC Glass June 10, 2022
0 Comments
SERC Lecturer and students in front of kit car
Hundreds of students from across South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have been taking part in the College’s annual summer showcase.

Organised by the Enterprise Team, the Summer Showcase is an exciting opportunity to share the hard work and dedication shown by students and staff in creating enterprising, entrepreneurial, and innovative products and services as part of their Project Based Learning and transversal skills (known as T Skills) development this academic year. 

Lizzie Buick, Deputy Head of Enterprise, Entrepreneurship, and the Environment at SERC said, “The live expo events allowed students from all campuses to showcase their products and services – ranging from cosmetics, to artwork, to a green energy prototype – to fellow students and staff and to network with invited external partners, whilst the production of an online catalogue meant students who could not make the live events could still showcase their work.”

Over 25 projects were selected for special commendation for the breadth and depth of T Skills development by the students. Winning projects were from all campuses and curriculum areas including construction, skills for life and work, university access, science, and sport.

Art & Design students with PBL displayed for Summer Showcase at SERC

Lizzie added, “The judging panel consisted of SERC staff, representatives from partner colleges from the UK, and external industry specialists, all of whom commented on the high standard of work. It was a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and to celebrate their hard work and dedication.”

The Enterprise and Entrepreneurship team are currently working on a digital sales catalogue which will be issued over the summer.

Visit SERC’s Facebook page to see photos from our Summer Showcase events across the College.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Education, Employability
SERC Glass
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

