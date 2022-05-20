Swansea University Employability Academy Shortlisted in Prestigious Careers and Employability Awards

Swansea University Employability Academy (SEA) has been nominated for five awards at the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services (AGCAS) Awards for Excellence 2022.

SEA, which supports students and graduates by offering careers advice and employment opportunities, has been shortlisted in four categories, including:

Outstanding Newcomer;

Strategic Innovation;

Building Effective Partnerships;

And two nominations for Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity.

The AGCAS Awards for Excellence celebrates and shares good practice among higher education careers and employability practitioners and their partner organisations.

SEA is being recognised for its Graduate Support Programme, and its interactive online Career Development Course, available to Swansea University students and graduates.

The programmes enable individuals to develop their work-readiness skills and boost their confidence as they prepare for the recruitment process and secure a graduate job.

SEA has also received nominations for its involvement in RE:Action 24/7, a partnership between seven UK universities and TG Consulting, an agency that connects educators, students and employers.

This unique programme helps break down barriers for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, providing access to inspiring role models, empowering training, and reflection sessions.

On completion, Swansea University students expressed a 30% increase in confidence and a 69% increase in career direction.

Lucy Griffiths, Head of Swansea University Employability Academy, said:

“I’m delighted the SEA team has been nominated in this year’s prestigious AGCAS Awards for Excellence.

“Central always to SEA’s mission is equality, diversity, and inclusivity, to level the playing field for all our students and graduates, and we couldn’t deliver this, and our other strategic goals, without excellent partnership working and a strong focus on strategic innovation.

“I’m also thrilled that one of our newest team members, Rob Yarr, is being recognised for his impact, alongside the wider team, for work undertaken with our talented university partners and the outstanding TG Consulting.

“Further, it is a great honour to be acknowledged for our innovative Career Development Course and Graduate Support Programme, funded by Welsh Government via HEFCW.

“No matter the outcome, being nominated to such a degree is incredible and evidences the employability investment in our students and graduates at Swansea University.”

Professor Martin Stringer, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, said:

“SEA ensures career learning is present in every student journey at Swansea University.

“These nominations highlight the team’s commitment to supporting our students and graduates as they navigate the often-challenging recruitment process.”

Winners will be announced during the AGCAS online conference, 21 – 23 June 2022.

