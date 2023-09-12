T Level Success for HoW College Student!

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) student Courtney Suessmuth is well on her way to taking her career to the next level after achieving an ‘A’ in her T-Level exam.

Courtney, who is currently undertaking the T Level in Education and Childcare at HoW College achieved the grade during her recent assessment setting her up well for a future career as a Childcare Practitioner.

Courtney joined the College back in September 2021 where she undertook a Level 2 course in Certificate in Working with Children in Early Years and Primary Setting. After successfully completing the course, Courtney then progressed onto the T Level in Education and Childcare course, of which she has now completed one of the two years needed to obtain the qualification.

As part of her qualification Courtney attends placement at a local nursery where she works with young children assisting with activities and routines.

Speaking about her recent success Courtney said:

“I was really shocked when I saw that I got an A. I’ve been with the College for a couple of years now and have really enjoyed it so far. The tutors are very supportive and are able to adapt to meet each individual’s needs which I found really helpful.

The T Level course has been a step-up from the Level 2 course and the work is harder but I’m really enjoying it knowing that I’m gaining more knowledge that I can put into my course and placement and hopefully achieve my goal of going to university and becoming a Childcare Practitioner.”

Courtney will continue to explore a range of exciting topics through

classroom study, group discussion, work placements and more equipping her with the practical skills and knowledge needed for working within the childcare and education sectors.

Find out more about T Levels at HoW College here.

Published in