Taking on a canal-sized challenge for a life-saving charity

Photo by David Carruthers

A Yorkshire college lecturer is preparing to kayak from Skipton to Leeds to raise funds for a cause close to his heart.

Christopher Lang, who is the Electrical Installation Course Leader at Leeds City College, will take on the 30-mile journey along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal on Friday 10 March.

The 33 year old will be accompanied on different sections by students, colleagues, a Leeds city Councillor and even the college’s Principal, Bill Jones – who is going to run the final ten miles.

The effort will raise money for the suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club (AMC).

A chance to support a vital service

Christopher said: “I am a user of the club’s service myself and have been for three months. As soon as I started going I immediately recognised it as the sort of thing that can, and will, change society in terms of how we view mental health and prevent suicide.

“I’ve waited for over a year to access services through an underfunded NHS, so for some people, services like AMC can be the difference between life and death.

“Since my first session at the club’s Kirkstall meeting, I knew I wanted to do something to help, in any way I could. It was when a friend of mine grew his moustache to raise money for Movember that I was inspired to think of an idea for a fundraiser – and came up with the kayaking challenge.

“I’ve lived near the Leeds and Liverpool Canal all my life and it has been such a wonderful resource as a place to walk in nature, nestled among such busy areas.”

Keen to use the event to also promote sustainability, Christopher has used some of the engineering skills he teaches at college to ensure his kayak is a one-off.

Inspiring support from colleagues, councillors and students

He said: “Robin Hood Watersports have helped me by giving a decent discount on some essential gear, but most of my stuff has been bought second hand and bodged to suit what I need. We have used our 3D printer to create a skeg (rudder) and old car seats to make a temporary kayak seat!”

Christopher is grateful to the college’s Head of Engineering, Mitch Scott, for pointing him towards AMC after he had discussed some of his issues with her. That helpful attitude has been mirrored by just about everyone he has since told about his kayaking challenge – including one of the college’s governors, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

Cllr Marshall Katung, who represents Little London and Woodhouse, will be taking part on the day by joining those staff and students who wish to run or cycle – with an option to also litter-pick – the last three miles along the canalside. And two of Christopher’s colleagues will be in the water with him to paddle-board the final stretch.

He said: “The enthusiasm everyone has shown to support this event has been really inspiring.

“We have had some students and colleagues helping to organise it while others will be acting as ‘bank support’, cycling beside me on the day to offer first aid and social media help.

“A small team of staff will also be cycling the entire route, at their own pace, and setting off with me at 7am. I am aiming to get to Leeds by 2pm, but it will depend on the weather.”

The importance of talking

AMC offers free to attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online, and has ‘it’s okay to talk’ as its slogan. The charity takes its name from Andrew Roberts, a young man who took his life, without warning, in 2016.

A spokesperson said: “We are hugely grateful to Christopher Lang for his upcoming fundraising efforts, taking on a mammoth, 30 mile canal trip via kayak!

“As a donation-led charity, fundraisers like this are of vital importance to us, ensuring that we are able to continue spreading our message and expanding into new areas. Thank you Christopher, and good luck!”

Christopher’s 30 Miles for Change kayaking challenge can be sponsored at www.justgiving.com.

Published in