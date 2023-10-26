Manchester teacher and social media phenomenon Lee Parkinson – known as ‘Mr P ICT’ to give keynote address at Bett UK 24

Lee Parkinson – more famously known as Mr P ICT –who rose to fame with his viral videos about teaching, will speak at the world’s biggest edtech show in London, which brings together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers.

Teacher, podcaster, author, and influencer, Mr P ICT – otherwise known as Lee Parkinson – will deliver a keynote address at Bett UK 2024. Parkinson has gained recognition on social media for his videos offering tips on bringing innovative approaches to education through technology, and sharing humorous and often relatable stories about being a teacher.

Bett UK takes place at London’s ExCel Centre from 24-26 January. Bringing together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers, it is the world’s biggest edtech conference.

Mr P will explore how emerging technology such as language-based AI models can save teachers significant time with admin tasks – time which can be reinvested in enriching the curriculum with more empowering and innovative lessons.

Parkinson has been a teacher for more than 15 years, and currently works part-time at Davyhulme Primary School in Manchester. He has gained recognition among educators through his website, which offers tips on recommended resources, creative ideas on enhancing curricula, and advice on how to effectively embed edtech tools in the classroom, to help teachers work smarter, not harder. His step-by-step videos on using computers also supported staff working virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Alongside this, Parkinson runs a training consultancy, helping schools nationwide make the most of what technology has to offer. For his ingenious use of iPads in schools, he has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished Educator.

His creative approaches to teaching have also gained a popular following on social media, where he shares humorous videos musing on the trials and tribulations of life as a teacher. His content published on social media platform TikTok alone has amassed more than 16 million views. With his brother, Adam, a teaching assistant, he hosts the much-lovedTwo Mr Ps in a Pod(cast),which is dedicated to sharing and discussing listeners’ stories about the struggles and joys of modern-day teaching. The Parkinson brothers are also co-authors of two Sunday Times best-selling books,This Is Your Own Time You’re Wastingand Put a Wet Paper Towel on It, which reveal the weird and wonderful world of primary schools.

EmmaVandore, Head of Content at Bett, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Lee Parkinson to the Bett UK stage. He has brought joy and wisdom to so many educators across the country, and has advocated passionately for the use of technology to enhance the learning experience. Our aim each year is to provide a truly global meeting place for educators, changemakers, and the world’s leading edtech innovators to have inspiring exchanges and spark solutions to ensure students and schools everywhere get the most out of technology.

“With technology constantly transforming the education landscape, it’s imperative that diverse groups of educators, innovators, and even students come together to learn from each other and chart the best path forward. In particular this year, we look forward to introducing our enhanced Connect @ Bett platform, which will make it easier than ever for the right people to connect with each other at the show.”

Lee Parkinson said:

“I am so excited to take part in Bett UK 2024, which for years has been helping drive meaningful change in education through technology. I can’t wait to connect with the global edtech community at the show, and exchange ideas on how digital tools can be used to enhance learning outcomes and improve the teaching experience.

“It has been such a joy sharing my journey as an educator over the last few years, and helping others transform their classroom into a fun, modern, and creative space. There is so much technology can do to empower educators and students in achieving their full potential.”

Bett UK’s 2023 edition brought together 600 edtech companies and 400 speakers from 123 countries. The 2024 event promises a host of new features, including TableTalks and Tech User Labs, which leverage Bett’s groundbreaking technology platform to enable educators to collaborate with peers and experts. The event will also provide a greater focus on inclusive education, with more on neurodiversity and special education needs and disability, as well as professional development opportunities for teachers to improve their edtech knowledge and purchasing expertise. Additionally, the programme will offer a deeper dive into AI’s impact on education. BettUK2024 will also see the return of the show’s three flagship prizes, the Bett Awards,Kids Judge Bett, and the Design4SDGs Design Challenge.

Participants can register their interest for Bett UK 2024 online.

