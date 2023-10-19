Teaching Awards Trust celebrates 25 years of championing educators at 10 Downing St

The Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity which celebrates the value and impact of education across the UK, celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a reception at Number 10 Downing Street.

The Teaching Awards Trust was set up by Lord David Puttnam CBE in 1998, who wanted to create the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession – awards that elevated and celebrated the status of teachers and their work.

Since its creation 25 years ago, the charity has established two of the largest events in the education calendar – National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards, which celebrate hundreds of inspiring educators every year.

A prestigious reception was held at Number 10 Downing Street yesterday to celebrate the charity’s 25-year history. The event was hosted by the Secretary of State for Education, The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP, and attended by esteemed guests including Lord Puttnam, past and present supporters and winners from the 25-year history of the Teaching Awards Trust.

Professor Toby Salt, Chair of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:

“We’re delighted to celebrate 25 years of the Teaching Awards Trust and reaffirm the vital importance of education staff in our lives. We want teaching and support staff across early years, schools and colleges to feel appreciated, celebrated and proud of the work they do and the difference they make. In a world that is constantly evolving, education remains our most powerful tool for transformation and it’s never been more important that we celebrate the education staff who work tirelessly to change the lives of the young people in their care.”

More information about the charity and its campaigns can be found on the Teaching Awards Trust website.

