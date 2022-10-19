The Andover Campus of Sparsholt College Group share the news of their Supported Intern Programme with local businesses

The Andover Campus of Sparsholt College Group continues to expand and diversify its offer to students with the successful launch of the Supported Internship programme in connection with the already established Foundation department.

The study programme, which launched last September, has enabled students with SEND to find work placements within the local community, taking the necessary steps towards their chosen career. The links made by the college’s foundation department with neighbouring businesses ensure the students enter well supported work environments with the hope to secure a job once their studies conclude.

The supported internship is a study programme for students with an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) who have completed their chosen course at college and would like support with preparing for moving into employment.

The programme is designed around the Preparing for Adulthood Agenda and allows students to gain skills and experience in a long-term work placement, as well as having time to work on other personal skills they may need. These may be job specific or general employability skills such as driving theory support or English and Maths qualifications and improving IT knowledge.

There is also chance to expand on broader personal skills like cooking and travel training as well as trying out new social opportunities.

Last year interns completed placements at Harrow Way, Andover College, Endeavour School, Andover Nursing Home, Canto Gelato, The Travelling Cupcake, Speciality Coffee 78, Peaberrys Coffee Roasters, Places for People, BOAZ, NHS.

One of the interns, Phoebe completed her placement at The Andover Nursing Home. Her employer, Louise Makepeace has commented on her personal growth maintaining that the experience has seen Phoebe grow in confidence and flourish in the work setting, beloved by the residents and welcomed by the staff. After completing the internship in July, Phoebe has now gained full time employment with them.

Andrew Mecrow, Foundation Lecturer said: “the supported internship is a fantastic course providing personalised opportunities to support students into their field of work. I look forward to working alongside more local companies to benefit both them and the students”

Hear from our interns and their employers – https://www.andover.ac.uk/supported-internship/

