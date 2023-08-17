The Class of 2023 Keep NSCG ‘Top of the Class’

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) is extending huge congratulations to the students from ‘The Class of 2023’ whose A Level, T Level and BTEC results are released today.

NSCG is delighted to share the following outstanding results from the 2022/3 academic year, which will position Staffordshire’s leading college as the largest provider of students to higher education in the area, with hundreds of students set to be accepted onto their chosen university courses.

Headline results are as follows:

1242 A Level entries with pass rate of 99.1%

59% of A Level entries achieved high grades A*-B, 24% of which were A*- A. 84.13% achieved A* – C grades.

of A Level entries achieved high grades A*-B, of which were A*- A. achieved A* – C grades. Over 25 A Level courses report 100% pass rate , including Animation, Art & Design, Business Studies, Economics, English Language, English Literature, Film Studies, Further Maths, Geography, History, Graphic Design, History, Media Studies, Photography, Physics, Physical Education, Politics, Psychology, Sociology and Theatre Studies

, including Animation, Art & Design, Business Studies, Economics, English Language, English Literature, Film Studies, Further Maths, Geography, History, Graphic Design, History, Media Studies, Photography, Physics, Physical Education, Politics, Psychology, Sociology and Theatre Studies 85.4% of T Level students achieved distinction grades or above

1249 Vocational (BTEC) entries with 98.4% pass rate

72.3% of Vocational (BTEC) entries achieved high grades D,M,M or above (equivalent to A* – B at A Level)

D,M,M or above (equivalent to A* – B at A Level) 46.8% of Vocational (BTEC) entries achieved distinction grades or above , equivalent to A or above at A Level

, equivalent to A or above at A Level BTEC subjects with particularly strong grade profiles are as follows:

Photography – 80% of students achieved grade DDD or above

Dance – 68.5% of students achieved grade DDD or above

Acting – 66.7% of students achieved grade DDD or above

Information Technology – 58.5% of students achieved grade DDD or above

Graphic Design – 57.14% of students achieved grade DDD or above

Forensic & Criminal Investigation – 56.25% of students achieved DDD or above

Sport & Exercise Science – 52.4% of students achieved grade DDD or above

Health & Social Care – 51% of students achieved grade DDD or above

*DDD is the equivalent to AAA at A Level

2023 sees the first T Level cohort completing at the College with the inaugural group having achieved fantastic results, which reflect the students’ and faculty’s hard work and dedication.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG said: “I am so pleased that we are able to celebrate stellar results, which look set to exceed national benchmarks, with the ‘Class of 2023’. Learners have worked incredibly hard during their time at NSCG and these excellent results are a testament to their relentless dedication, determination and drive.”

Craig continued: “We wholeheartedly share in the pride that our learners’ family and friends will be feeling today and we wish all of our departing students every success as they leave us to take up university places, apprenticeships or careers in industry. Of course, students cannot achieve wonderful things without support and guidance from a wonderful staff team, so I must extend my thanks and congratulations to the talented staff here at NSCG.

“With September fast approaching, we are also looking forward to welcoming record numbers of new students to both our Newcastle College and Stafford College campuses and hope that these students are excited to become a part of our continued success story.”

Top performing students at the College are expected to progress to a number of prestigious universities across the UK including; University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Keele University, King’s College London, University of Birmingham, University of Bristol, University of Durham, Lancaster University, University of Leeds, University College London, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, University of Warwick and University of York.

Annually around 97% of NSCG students progress to university, an apprenticeship or employment.

Published in