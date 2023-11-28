The Progress Group swoops second acquisition of the year

Award-winning education and training provider, The Progress Group, are ending the year on a high, announcing their second acquisition within seven months.

The acquisition of MyWorkMode, an innovative digital marketplace that connects care providers with qualified care workers in their area, will further strengthen the Group’s scaling digital division.

The deal comes two years after The Progress Group acquired market-leading eLearning training provider, Grey Matter Learning, and just seven months after they added AC Education to their growing portfolio. This latest acquisition is a further step towards vastly enhancing the market offer for the social care sector.

Chief executive of The Progress Group, Jayne Worthington said:

“The addition of MyWorkMode to our digital division comes at a time when we know there is a crisis within the care sector. With scaling costs, a lack of available workers and an aging population, the care sector is under immense pressure. MyWorkMode offers an affordable, accessible, and reliable solution for care providers seeking to source care professionals at short notice, without significant overhead costs.

“With a tried and tested model that instantaneously allows a prospective care provider to find a care worker with the skills and qualifications they need, MyWorkMode can save the care provider up to 30% on fees compared to other recruitment methods. And what’s more, the care worker then often receives a higher rate of pay because the provider can afford to offer this, driving the levels of quality and competitiveness in the market.”

Founder and Operations Director for MyWorkMode, Tatjana Golubovic added:

“After growing MyWorkMode through mostly organic activity for the past few years, I am excited to see what the next chapter holds as we join The Progress Group and invest in our platform, systems, and brand recognition.

“Having been in the healthcare sector since 2000, I have first-hand experience of the challenges facing those operating and working within the sector. There are days when providers simply do not have adequate numbers of colleagues available to meet their demands, and that’s why I created MyWorkMode. I wanted to give the sector an intuitive and accessible solution to their staffing challenges, at an affordable cost to the provider.

“We operate in a fair and transparent way and are truly committed to helping to resolve a problem faced by tens of thousands of providers each and every day. I think our company ethos is perfectly harmonised with that of The Progress Group, who pride themselves on changing lives through the power of education and training. I am delighted to be joining forces with them to accelerate the next stage of our evolution and cannot wait to see what the coming months and years brings.”

