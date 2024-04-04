The Skills Network Rated Good By Ofsted

One of the largest online education and skills providers in the UK, The Skills Network, have today received a Good rating from Ofsted – with its “High quality online resources” recognised by inspectors.

Ofsted inspectors visited the Selby based company between 20th-23rd February.

The grades the inspectors awarded are:

Overall Effectiveness 2

Quality of Education 2

Behaviours & Attitudes 2

Personal Development 2

Leadership & Management 2

Mark Dawe, CEO of The Skills Network, said:

“We are delighted to have received a Good rating from Ofsted – this continued success is a testament to the hard work of our staff, tutors and partners who always put the needs of the learner first in everything we do. To be consistently Good shows a continued commitment to deliver excellent courses and educational experiences.

“As one of the largest providers of Skills Bootcamps in the country, it is fantastic that The Skills Network are now seen in the sector as a real specialist. This is a relatively new and complex programme, where not only have we worked with leading employers and learners to develop courses that meet the skills gap that local communities are facing, but also has now seen us receive glowing praise from Ofsted for this work.

“Our Adult Education provision continues to be a success and the Ofsted report today confirms that we have ‘high quality resources’ to offer our learners on their skills journey.

“The report recognises that The Skills Network expertly combine quality skills delivery and technical expertise, whilst delivering a wide range of specialist support – whether that is through groundbreaking online courses and resources through our innovative Equal learning platform; through giving students access to top assessors and tutors; or by offering high quality Learning Support Assistants to help navigate their learning.

“Whilst this Ofsted judgement focused on our direct delivery, we are proud of the role we play in the FE sector supporting other providers and colleges to deliver excellent services where in the last 18 months we have been a part of 3 Outstanding ratings and 10 with Good for adult delivery.”

Talking about what The Skills Network does well, the Ofsted report said:

“Leaders and managers work well with a range of stakeholders to ensure that the curriculum is relevant in meeting skills needs nationally. They use labour market intelligence from local skills improvement plans, mayoral combined authorities and employers to identify skills gaps and trends.

“Leaders and managers recruit tutors who are experts in their subjects and have extensive sector experience. Tutors use their expertise and specialist knowledge well when teaching and provide clear explanations when introducing new topics.

“Tutors use an effective range of assessment methods to check learning and understanding. They carry out discussions and ask questions to ensure that learners understand. Assessors provide helpful feedback to learners and explain what they need to do to improve their work.

“Staff ensure that most learners benefit from relevant careers information, advice and guidance during their courses. Most learners on level 2 courses progress to positive destinations in line with their original intentions when they began their course.

“Members of the small board of governors are well qualified and experienced to carry out their roles effectively. They have significant experience in working in senior roles in educational funding or are shareholders with extensive experience of the business. They have a clear understanding of the strengths and weakness of the provision. Leaders provide the governance board with clear information prior to monthly meetings. The arrangements for safeguarding are effective.”

Read the full report here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/33/1220396