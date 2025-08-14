Top marks open up path to midwifery career

Halima Surakat is a step closer to her dream of becoming a midwife after achieving top marks in her Health and Social Care course.

The 20 year old Leeds City College student, by scoring A* grades, has secured a place at the University of Manchester where she will begin studying for a midwifery degree in 2026.

Now working as a care assistant during a gap year, she said:

“I’m really happy – I have everything I need to progress to university.

“Midwifery has been a passion of mine since I was young, to help pregnant women and those who are trying to conceive.

“I’ve always been passionate about supporting mothers and babies. My goal is to become a skilled midwife who provides compassionate care and makes a positive difference in families’ lives.”

Praise for a supportive learning environment

Halima, who moved to England from Nigeria three years ago, has always thought she would like to work in the care sector. That focus increased after losing her mother at an early age, when she witnessed at first hand how important good quality care was.

She came to college after finding out that there was no direct apprenticeship scheme available for midwives, and has come away impressed by the experience.

She said:

“My time at Leeds City College has been positive. I’ve been well supported throughout, and I would definitely recommend it to others.

“I chose the Level 3 Health and Social Care course because it offered a more direct and straightforward path into midwifery, giving me the qualification I needed to get into university.”

The value of caring

She is also getting a lot out of her current job, and believes it is preparing her well for the next stage in her training.

She said: “My gap year has been great so far. Working as a care assistant has been rewarding and has given me valuable experience.

“Being able to care for and comfort people means so much.”

Looking ahead to next year, she added: “I’m excited about studying for a midwifery degree and also about moving out and living on my own, becoming independent.

“In a few years’ time I see myself hopefully being a qualified midwife, ideally working in the NHS; I believe I’m on the right path to achieve that.”

Students at Leeds City College and its sister institution, Leeds Sixth Form College, have been discovering their results today across a range of courses including A levels, T Levels and a variety of other Level 3 technical qualifications.

Both colleges are members of Luminate Education Group.