Training Qualifications UK nominated for four FAB Qualifications and Assessment Excellence Awards

Pop the prosecco and cue the confetti because Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) has been nominated as finalists at the Federation of Awarding Bodies’ Qualifications and Assessment Excellence Awards 2025!

The buzz in the office is electric, and with good reason because we’ve been nominated for not one, not two, not three, but four awards!

We’re incredibly proud to be finalists in the following categories:

End-Point Assessment Organisation of the Year (Large Organisation)

Rising Star (for our Project Lead, Jack Smith)

International Export of Qualifications

Team of the Year (for our People Services Team).

We’re already counting down the days to the ceremony, which takes place on 27 November at the Doubletree by Hilton in Milton Keynes.

Our Managing Director, Andrew Walker, shared his thoughts on the exciting news:

“The FAB Qualifications and Assessment Awards are a chance for everyone in the vocational sector to recognise and celebrate success, so I’m delighted to see us nominated in four categories at this year’s event.

“Being shortlisted for EPAO of the Year underlines how we continuously evolve, innovate, and deliver outstanding service for our customers and apprentices, while the recognition for the ESEA Team in Hong Kong is a brilliant reward for the fantastic work they do in bringing the prestige of the UK education system to the rest of the world.

“Our people make us who we are, so I’m really pleased that our Project Lead, Jack Smith, is up for Rising Star, and that our People Services Team have got the nod for Team of the Year. Their nominations are a glowing endorsement of the culture of continuous improvement we’ve built together.

“Bring on November! We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone and hopefully bring a trophy or two home.”

FAB CEO, Rob Nitsch said:

“This year we’ve received a record number of entries, but even more encouragingly, entries of huge quality. This reflects the incredible talent, commitment, innovation and togetherness that characterises our industry.”