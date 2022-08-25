Mossbourne Community Academy Celebrates Amazing GCSE Results After Exams Sat For First Time In Three Years

Students and staff at Mossbourne Community Academy are celebrating another set of outstanding results as Year 11 students receive their GCSE results.

GCSE results have been decided by teacher assessment for the past two years, due to the pandemic, and this year’s cohort are the first to have sat public examinations in three years. Following three years of disruption Mossbourne Community Academy students have proven, once again, an aspirational ‘can-do’ attitude.

To ensure that students returning to the exam hall for the first time since 2019 had all the support they needed, students at Mossbourne Community Academy benefitted from range of initiatives, including extra ‘prep-priority’ lessons in every EBACC subject, after school, lunchtime and weekend catch-up classes and targeted 1:3 tuition throughout the week in small group tuition with their subject teachers.

The Year 11 class of 2022 celebrated top results across the board, with 15% of all grades awarded being a grade 9; 51% of all grades were 7+ and 83% of all grades were 5+. An impressive 74% of students gained a good GCSE pass of grade 5 or above in both English and Maths and 89% of students gained a GCSE pass of grade 4 or above in both English and Maths. A total of five exceptional students have an average point score of grade 9 which means they scored grades 9 in ten subjects.

Mayar Sabar of 11 Malala and Lena Kesaraoui of 11 Moore achieved grades 9 in every single subject they studied (both achieved twelve grade 9s overall). For Lena, this includes Latin, a subject she took up in Year 8.

Students at Mossbourne Sixth Form also benefit from three fully funded programmes which offer students new opportunities, including the Mossbourne Rowing Academy, the Medical Bursary programme and the Architecture and the Built Environment Bursary programme.

Rebecca Warren, Principal of Mossbourne Community Academy, said:

“I am so proud of our Year 11s for achieving such brilliant GCSE results. They were walking on air when they left the examination hall during examination season and they were walking on air upon receipt of their results, today. What they have achieved after 3 years of turmoil is proof of their ‘drive’ to be the best that they can be in everything they do. We can’t wait to go on to see what they achieve in sixth form and beyond. Our outgoing year 13s have yet again set the bar high by securing places at top Oxbridge, Medical School and Russell Group Universities.

“Thanks to all our staff, parents and carers for their commitment to ensuring that students at Mossbourne Community Academy have all the support and opportunities that they need to succeed.”

Mohsen Ojja, Deputy CEO of the Mossbourne Foundation, said:

“Well done to all the Mossbourne Community Academy students on their hard-earned results.

“All our students and staff have demonstrated their extraordinary resilience by achieving these top results despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

Schools Minister Will Quince said:

“I know students across London – much like the rest of the country – have experienced disruption over the past two years, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Completing GCSEs is no mean feat and the support students have been given by school leaders and teachers is invaluable. I hope each and every young person at Mossbourne Community Academy who received their results today is now looking forward to taking their next step, whether that’s A levels, T Levels or an apprenticeship – but for now, I hope they are celebrating their achievements and feel very proud of their success.”

Published in