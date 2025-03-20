Tyler shines in Supported Internship role at Willow Tree Tea Room

Tyler Southey, a Foundation Learning learner at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is thriving in his supported internship at the Willow Tree Tea Room in Willington. Having progressed through Foundation Learning and the Advance to Vocational Study course, Tyler developed key employability and independent living skills before choosing to specialise in catering and hospitality.

A Supported Internship is a structured programme of study designed for young people aged 16-24 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who have a strong desire to work.

These internships provide meaningful employment opportunities that are tailored to match the skills and abilities of the individual while fulfilling genuine business needs. They offer a crucial bridge between education and employment, enabling learners to gain real-world experience in a supportive environment while developing the confidence and skills required to enter the workforce.

During his internship, Tyler has been gaining valuable hands-on experience by undertaking a variety of roles, including preparing food in the kitchen and carrying out front-of-house duties such as taking orders and serving customers. His passion for catering and ambition to become a chef have been further ignited by this experience. Working in a professional setting has allowed Tyler to build his confidence, refine his practical skills, and develop a strong work ethic that will benefit him in his future career.

Reflecting on his journey Tyler said: “It’s helped me as an individual to come here, I’ve not stopped smiling. When I was younger, I didn’t think I’d be in the position I am now with a job, so it’s fantastic. To come here and gain that extra bit of confidence, as well as an insight into working in this environment, has really helped.”

Helen Deville, manager of Willow Tree Tea Room added: “The best thing about supported internships is being able to give back and help a learner take that next step into the workplace. For any employers considering it, I’d say take the time to get involved, you’ll gain so much in return for your staff, your customers and the intern.”

To mark National Supported Internship Day on 27th March 2025, BSDC is hosting a Neurodiversity in the Workplace business breakfast. The event will explore the benefits of hiring neurodivergent talent and provide practical strategies for creating a more inclusive workplace. The session runs from 7:30am to 9am.

For more information on how your business can get involved, please contact the Business Development Team at [email protected].