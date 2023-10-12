UA92 officially opens new Business School campus

UA92 (University Academy 92) officially opens its new Business School campus this week near Spinningfields, Manchester.

The UA92 Business School launch comes after the higher education provider exceeded growth forecasts and accelerated its strategic plans, allowing it to open the new campus two years ahead of schedule.

The 36,000 sq ft campus located in Baskerville House (the former AO headquarters on Browncross Street, Salford) will cater for up to 1,000 students studying business degrees and higher education qualifications and will be a central hub for its collaboration and enterprise with business partners.

The new facility, which will host both Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and UA92 co-founder, Gary Neville, at the launch event this week, will add to UA92’s existing Old Trafford campus which opened in 2019.

Founded by the Class of ‘92 and Lancaster University, UA92 has been instrumental in making higher education more accessible through its founding principles of social mobility and inclusivity offering a portfolio of degree and higher education industry-led courses across business, sport, media and digital disciplines.

Driving modernisation through the higher education sector, the institution works closely with over 80 industry partners including Microsoft, TalkTalk, KPMG and Manchester United, to ensure the curriculum is modern and relevant for today’s businesses, offering a unique insight into future career paths through mentorships, guest lectures and work experience opportunities.

The establishment also prides itself on offering first-class character and personal development, building life skills such as resilience, critical thinking, communication, leadership and teamwork, preparing students for the world of work, they also offer strong financial support beyond traditional scholarships and government loans to cater for students who may not otherwise have been able to access higher education opportunities.

Commenting on the Business School’s opening, Sara Prowse, CEO at UA92, said:

“We are very proud to officially open the Business School campus today. We have had students on site since our term started and their feedback about this new campus and its first class facilities has been overwhelmingly positive.

“UA92 launched in 2019 and has had a significant impact on the educational sector in that short time. As a business, we have huge ambitions to further expand and enhance our offering and to open a second campus so soon is testament to the attraction of UA92 and the work we are doing to modernise the sector. We are providing a deliberately different offering to students who may not have previously thought that higher education or university study was for them.

“We are excited to welcome our partners and business leaders to our official opening tonight, and would like to thank them for their ongoing support in making higher education accessible to all.”

