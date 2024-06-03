United Colleges Group student selected for WorldSkills Lyon 2024

United Colleges Group (UCG)(@UCGLondon) are proud to announce that one of its students has made the UK team for WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Web Technologies student Mark Kiss, from the College of North West London, part of UCG, has been selected to compete alongside 30 other Team UK members across skills disciplines including cyber security, renewable energy, digital construction, cooking, hairdressing and painting and decorating.

Making the selection for Team UK’s squad caps off an incredible few weeks for Mark, who has only recently returned after representing the nation at a friendly international skills competition in Hungary between April 24 and 26.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host more than 1,500 young people from 65 countries, who will compete in 62 different skill disciplines. Team UK will be heading for glory on the world stage in Lyon, France, just hours after the Olympic flame in Paris is dimmed.

The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments around the world, economists and global business leaders as a litmus test to measure preparedness to optimise future economic growth.

WorldSkills UK, a four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, is responsible for selecting, mentoring and training Team UK. Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

A delighted Mark Kiss said:

“Being part of Team UK is an honour as well as being a bit overwhelming! I’m looking forward to being in an environment surrounded with similar-minded people as part of Team UK ­— it’s not just about winning but understanding the learning process and the opportunities this can bring.”

Stephen Davis, Group Principal and CEO of United Colleges Group, said:

“United Colleges Group takes pride in Mark’s incredible accomplishments. He has proved time and again to be a shining example of dedication and hard work. We eagerly anticipate watching him demonstrate his remarkable skillset on an international stage this September – wishing him the best of luck at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 and we look forward to seeing him win as part of Team UK!”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK, said:

“WorldSkills Lyon 2024 — think Olympic Games — where the prize is the world-class skills that UK employers are crying out for.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said:

“Pearson shares many goals with WorldSkills UK — celebrating the best of vocational and technical education, raising awareness and the prestige of the sector and supporting young people to set benchmarks of excellence in their chosen fields. I hope the Team UK members take pride in the fact that their dedication and talent have rightfully earned them a place in this prestigious competition.”

Max Whitlock OBE, Triple World and Olympic Champion Gymnast, Six-time Olympic Medallist and former BTEC student said:

“Huge congratulations to the remarkable ‘skills Olympians’ selected to represent the UK at the upcoming WorldSkills competition. Their passion and hard work will guarantee that UK skills will shine bright on the global stage this September. My support goes out to every member of Team UK as they prepare to take on the world in Lyon!”