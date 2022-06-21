Virtual College Expo is coming to a screen near you on 23-24 August

Virtual College Expo22 takes place on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 August 2022, with the theme: Rewrite the College Story: Learning Experiences, Skills Development, Anchoring Communities.

The most exciting professional learning event for the college sector in Scotland, the two-day College Expo offers inspirational keynotes, workshops, seminars, and panel debates.

Your Guide to Virtual College Expo is now available, and it’s packed with all things Expo. In it, you’ll find information about our keynote speakers:

Danielle Jam, college graduate and acting star

Jamie Hepburn MSP, Minister for Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training

Fiona Robertson, Chief Executive, SQA

Kayleigh Haggo, college graduate and Youth Paralympic Gold Medallist

Dr Mike Cantlay OBE, Chair, Scottish Funding Council

And find out how College Expo recognises Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 , as we celebrate and share student stories from across Scotland. There are also 23 interactive workshops and 12 seminars to choose from, covering a wide range of topics across college life and learning.

Following the success of last year’s very first panel discussions at Virtual College Expo, associate researchers from CDN’s Research and Enhancement Centre analysed key aspects of the discussions. The Action Research outputs from this work will form the basis of discussion for this year’s panels, which focus on the following key themes of strategic importance:

Professional Learning – chaired by Dr Ken Thomson OBE, Principal, Forth Valley College

Student Experience – chaired by Jon Vincent, Principal, Glasgow Clyde College

Institutional Approaches to Curriculum Design – chaired by Simon Hewitt, Principal, Dundee and Angus College

High Impact Learning – chaired by Jackie Galbraith, Principal, West Lothian College.

You will also have the opportunity to network and interact with our College Expo22 sponsors in the Exhibition Hall.

