Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Virtual College Expo is coming to a screen near you on 23-24 August

Wendy June 21, 2022
0 Comments
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

Virtual College Expo22 takes place on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 August 2022, with the theme: Rewrite the College Story: Learning Experiences, Skills Development, Anchoring Communities.

The most exciting professional learning event for the college sector in Scotland, the two-day College Expo offers inspirational keynotes, workshops, seminars, and panel debates.

Find out more and book your free place.

Your Guide to Virtual College Expo is now available, and it’s packed with all things Expo. In it, you’ll find information about our keynote speakers:

  • Danielle Jam, college graduate and acting star
  • Jamie Hepburn MSP, Minister for Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training
  • Fiona Robertson, Chief Executive, SQA
  • Kayleigh Haggo, college graduate and Youth Paralympic Gold Medallist
  • Dr Mike Cantlay OBE, Chair, Scottish Funding Council

And find out how College Expo recognises Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 , as we celebrate and share student stories from across Scotland. There are also 23 interactive workshops and 12 seminars to choose from, covering a wide range of topics across college life and learning.

Following the success of last year’s very first panel discussions at Virtual College Expo, associate researchers from CDN’s Research and Enhancement Centre analysed key aspects of the discussions. The Action Research outputs from this work will form the basis of discussion for this year’s panels, which focus on the following key themes of strategic importance:

You will also have the opportunity to network and interact with our College Expo22 sponsors in the Exhibition Hall.

Find out more and book your free place.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Employability, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, EdTech, Employability, Work and leadership
Wendy

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this