VTCT Skills: Driving Skills, Education, and Opportunity Across the Devolved Nations

I’m delighted to share that I have recently taken up the role of Head of Policy and Sales with VTCT Skills. This new position not only focuses on supporting providers, employers, and learners across Wales, but also includes an overview of policy across the devolved nations.

Commitment to Wales

VTCT Skills has a long-standing commitment to Wales, and we are proud to be working in partnership with colleges, training providers, and employers to strengthen skills pathways. A key part of this is the development of nine brand-new Hospitality and Catering qualifications for both FE and WBL learners, designed to reflect the needs of learners and industry, ensuring the workforce of tomorrow is ready to meet the challenges of a fast-changing sector.

Alongside this, we are investing in four VCSE and Work-Related Foundation qualifications in Hospitality & Catering, Hair & Beauty, Engineering and Sport, Leisure and Recreation that will help broaden opportunities and open doors for learners across the country.

Policy Across the Devolved Nations

Education and skills policy is evolving rapidly across Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as through devolved approaches in the English regions. In my new role, I will be working to ensure that VTCT continues to:

Align with national priorities and skills strategies

Engage directly with policymakers and sector leaders

Provide qualifications that meet the needs of learners, employers, and communities

Support the ambition for fair, accessible, and high-quality vocational education across the UK

Looking Ahead

The landscape for skills and training in the devolved nations is diverse and dynamic. By working in partnership with governments, providers, and industry, VTCT Skills is determined to play a central role in ensuring that vocational and technical education drives both economic growth and social mobility.

I am excited to take on this new challenge and to continue building strong partnerships that support the success of learners and employers across Wales and the devolved nations.