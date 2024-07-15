Watson proves a knock out at College visit

Staff at Barking & Dagenham College(@BarkingCollege) were delighted to meet boxing legend Michael Watson MBE this week, when he joined them as part of the College’s wellbeing programme.

Michael spent the day at the College, giving an inspirational talk about his incredible journey of recovery. Michael held the Commonwealth middleweight title from 1989-1991 and challenged three times for a world title. In 1991 he was injured during a fight with Chris Eubank for the WBO super-middleweight title, which resulted in him spending 40 days in a coma. He spent a further year in intensive care and many years of rehabilitation, relearning how to do things like speak and walk. He has since gone on to complete the London Marathon, by walking for a few hours each day for six days, and was also awarded an MBE for his services to disability sport.

After giving his talk, Michael spent time with staff and happily chatted with everyone and posed for photos. He also signed a boxing glove which was raffled off at the end of the event. It was also a chance for Michael to explore the college and the facilities on offer to students. He even tested out the college’s studios, where he took some time out to watch some fights on the big screens!

The boxer’s visit marked the final day of the College’s staff wellbeing programme. The College regularly holds events for its staff which have included yoga and meditation sessions, discussions around dementia and diabetes and mental health awareness. Earlier this year the College was awarded an Association of Colleges Beacon Award Commendation for Mental Health and Wellbeing, after over 300 of its staff members achieved their health and wellbeing qualification.

As Andrew Duffy, Director of digital learning, teaching and innovation at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“Our wellbeing programme has been designed to provide employees with essential tools, tips and information to help them focus on their own health and personal development. Today’s session continued on that theme and there is certainly no one more motivating than Michael. His experiences and how he has overcome everything is inspirational and it was a true honour to listen to him. I know everyone really enjoyed having him with us. It was such a great day.”